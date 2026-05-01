May 1, 2026
Trending now

Eterna Plc reports strong Q1 2026 performance, sustains growth momentum

Troops neutralised 201 terrorists, arrested 284, rescued 188 in April – DHQ

NUJ NEC meeting ends in Abuja with sweeping resolutions

Nigeria has become a high destination for investment, Tinubu tells civil society…

Ogboinbiri crisis: Gov. Diri sacks paramount ruler, chiefs

Correspondents Chapel, FCT NUJ, Hosts Public Health Awareness Conference

Presidential media team tours key FG projects In North-West

Dangote Refinery Recalls Redeployed Engineers

Glo praises workers on May Day  

Expert urges access, training as WHO clears newborn malaria drug

Champion Newspapers LTD
Brands

Glo praises workers on May Day  

by Editor088

Digital solutions provider, Globacom, has praised Nigerian workers for their dedication and sustained contributions to national development.

The commendation is in commemoration of the 2026 International Workers’  Day, which is observed annually on May 1 to honour the contributions and significance of workers worldwide.

In a statement released in Lagos, the company acknowledged the critical role of labour in driving Nigeria’s growth, noting that workers remain a vital force in the advancement of any nation.

The company admonished employees across both public and private sectors to stay committed and resilient, emphasizing that their efforts are essential to achieving the country’s desired progress and economic growth.

“We encourage all workers to continue giving their best towards the development of the nation,” the statement read.

Share to WhatsApp WhatsApp Business Facebook X Email

Related posts

Shareholders Unanimously Back Guinness Nigeria Leadership as Company Charts Bold Five-Year Growth Path

Editor

NewsDirect launches N20m fund to equip media professionals over the next five years

Editor

Consolidated Hallmark celebrates 13 years of nurturing insurance talent via essay competition

Kelvin Egerue
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO
jojobet girişhacklinkJojobet GirişJojobet GirişCasibomCasibomiptv satın alMadridbetMadridbetMadridbetkatlaartemisbetCasibom GirişpusulabetMarsbahis GirişCasibom GirişJojobetholiganbetbetvole girişHoliganbet Giriş