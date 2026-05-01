Glo praises workers on May Day  

Digital solutions provider, Globacom, has praised Nigerian workers for their dedication and sustained contributions to national development.

The commendation is in commemoration of the 2026 International Workers’ Day, which is observed annually on May 1 to honour the contributions and significance of workers worldwide.

In a statement released in Lagos, the company acknowledged the critical role of labour in driving Nigeria’s growth, noting that workers remain a vital force in the advancement of any nation.

The company admonished employees across both public and private sectors to stay committed and resilient, emphasizing that their efforts are essential to achieving the country’s desired progress and economic growth.

“We encourage all workers to continue giving their best towards the development of the nation,” the statement read.