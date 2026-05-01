Expert urges access, training as WHO clears newborn malaria drug

A neonatal specialist, Dr Onah Chidiebere, has urged swift access and proper training following the World Health Organization’s (WHO) prequalification of the first malaria treatment for newborns and infants worldwide.

Chidiebere, a paediatrician at Babies Matter Medical Centre, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos.

The expert said the breakthrough must be matched with deliberate policies to ensure availability, correct usage, and measurable reductions in neonatal mortality rates.

He warned that without structured rollout in malaria-endemic countries like Nigeria, longstanding treatment gaps affecting neonates and infants under five kilograms might persist in spite of the scientific milestone achieved by global health authorities.

“The WHO on April 24, ahead of World Malaria Day 2026, announced prequalification of the first malaria treatment specifically designed for newborns and young infants weighing between two and five kilograms.

“The organisation said prequalification confirms the medicine meets international standards for quality, safety, and efficacy, and is intended to improve access to reliable treatments for historically underserved and vulnerable patient populations.

“The formulation, artemether-lumefantrine, is the first antimalarial tailored for the youngest patients, addressing a longstanding gap where neonatal dosing and safety considerations have often been inadequately managed in clinical settings.

“Previously, infants diagnosed with malaria were treated using medicines formulated for older children, raising concerns about dosing inaccuracies, harmful side effects, and toxicity risks among newborns and medically fragile infants.”

Chidiebere said that malaria in early infancy was frequently underdiagnosed but could progress rapidly, especially in endemic regions, underscoring the need for early detection and appropriate, standardised therapeutic interventions for affected babies.

He said the WHO decision formally recognised infants under five kilograms as a high-risk group, adding that their immature immune systems and exclusion from trials had historically limited evidence-based treatment options.

The pediatrician called for integration of the treatment into national malaria programmes, emphasising the need for health worker training, updated guidelines, and careful adaptation for neonatal and intensive care unit settings.

He cautioned that without clear protocols, especially for preterm or critically ill infants, and strong clinical oversight, the benefits of the new treatment could remain limited in spite of its potential to improve survival outcomes.(NAN)

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