May 1, 2026
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Eterna Plc reports strong Q1 2026 performance, sustains growth momentum

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Energy

Eterna Plc reports strong Q1 2026 performance, sustains growth momentum

by Editor087

UGO AMADI

Eterna Plc has announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended 31 March 2026, delivering a solid performance driven by sustained operational efficiency and improved growth across its core business segments.

 

The Company recorded a healthy revenue of ₦70.45 billion for the quarter, while profit before tax stood at ₦1.65 billion, demonstrating strong momentum for the first quarter of the financial year.

Profit after tax for the period was ₦1.38 billion, while earnings per share closed at ₦1.06, underscoring Eterna’s commitment to delivering value to shareholders and maintaining a disciplined financial approach.

 

The Company’s balance sheet remained robust, with total assets supported by strategic investments in product inventory, positioning the business for improved operational efficiency and growth in the next quarter, while ensuring assured service delivery across its nationwide operations.

 

Commenting on the results, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Olumide Adeosun, stated that:“The performance reflects the Company’s continued focus on operational excellence, cost discipline, and strategic expansion initiatives. Eterna Plc will continue to build on this momentum through targeted investments in its retail network, growth in its aviation, lubricants and gas segments, alongside ongoing initiatives aimed at improving operational efficiency and delivering sustainable value to stakeholders.”

The full Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements for the period ended 31 March 2026 are available on the Company’s website: www.eternaplc.com

 

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