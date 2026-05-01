Correspondents Chapel, FCT NUJ, Hosts Public Health Awareness Conference

By Patrick Wemambu

Correspondents Chapel of the Federal Capital Territory Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Thursday hosted a Public Health Awareness and Well-being Conference 2026 in Abuja.

Themed “Products Integrity, Regulatory Compliance and Safety Standards – Tackling Critical Challenges In Products Safety, Patients Trust and Public Health Protection,” the event was organized in collaboration with Alliance Hospital & Dr. PhysiQ Global Health & Wellness Center.

Speaking at the occasion, Director-General, National Institute for Sports (NIS), Comrade Phillip Shaibu who chaired proceedings, applauded the hosts for the laudable endeavour, describing the initiative as both necessary and impactful.

“Our health is critical, owing to the situation we find ourselves in today. It demands regular medical check-ups because our mental health and stability are essential to our daily living…Whether you like it or not, health is wealth,” he stressed, highlighting the essence of prioritizing health in everyday life.

He called on all partners involved in the initiative to sustain their collaboration, urging professional bodies such as the Nigerian Medical Association to take a cue from the Correspondents’ Chapel. “All partners to this programme should not stop at this point. It is important that the Nigerian Medical Association and other professional bodies emulate what the Correspondents’ Chapel is doing today. You should also be part of it,” Shaibu added.

Commenting on reforms at the National Institute for Sports, the immediate past Deputy Governor of Edo State told the gathering that since assuming office, he has introduced a culture of daily fitness within the institute.

“At NIS, we dedicate at least one hour on Tuesday and Thursday to exercise, to keep fit. I’m sure you are aware of the progress reports since I came on board,” he disclosed, attributing his appointment to the foresight of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“This is also an appreciation to Mr. President for his farsightedness in the appointments he has made,” Shaibu stated, while also reflecting on Nigeria’s democratic journey and his personal experiences during that struggle.

In a passionate appeal to public office holders, the DG cautioned against complacency and over-dependence on government funding. His words; “Leaders must stop making excuses and begin to think outside the box. We cannot always wait for government funding before doing what is necessary.”

Paying glowing tributes to journalists, the Chairman described members of the fourth estate of the realm as the backbones of Nigeria’s democracy. He reminisced about a personal experience he encountered during Nigeria’s pro-democracy struggles, crediting the media for saving his life.

“You, as journalists, are the heart of our democracy. I experienced your courage during the struggle. If you had not done what was necessary, I might not be here today sharing this testimony,” he said, narrating how a journalist exposed the continued detention of some individuals after others had been released.

“I may have died and been remembered as a fallen hero, but that story (by the concerned journalist) saved my life. That is why I am proud to associate with journalists,” Shaibu added.

Earlier in an Opening Address, Chairman of the Correspondents Chapel, Comrade Felix Ojo had welcomed guests to the auspicious outing. He particularly appreciated Comrade Phillip Shaibu for finding time out of his busy schedule to grace the conference.

Harping on the aptness of the programme’s theme, the helmsman of the union remarked that it was essential to tackle critical challenges, especially faced by journalists, in products safety, patients trust and public health protection.

The conference which Keynote Address was delivered by Dr. Abdulrahaman M. Huzaifa with Dr. Christopher Otabor serving as Guest Speaker featured free medical diagnostic services for participants.