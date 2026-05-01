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Politics

Coalition supports Osagie Ize-Iyamu’s Senatorial bid, hands over nomination form

by Peter Anayo0127

 

CHRIS AKHABUE, Edo

 

A coalition of political associates, friends, and influential stakeholders across Edo South has presented Nomination and Expression of Interest Forms to Osagie Ize-Iyamu, a leading aspirant for the Edo South senatorial seat.

The gesture, widely interpreted as a strong endorsement of his candidacy, underscores growing unity among political actors and grassroots supporters within the district.

Observers say the development signals that Ize-Iyamu’s senatorial ambition is gaining traction as a broad-based movement rather than a personal political pursuit.

At the presentation, Ize-Iyamu expressed surprise and appreciation for the show of support, noting the significant financial implications associated with procuring the nomination forms. He described the move as a demonstration of confidence in his leadership and a reflection of the collective aspirations of the people of Edo South.

Supporters maintain that the initiative goes beyond symbolism, representing a deliberate effort to rally behind a candidate they believe possesses the experience and capacity to effectively represent the district at the national level.

Political analysts suggest that this display of solidarity may strengthen Ize-Iyamu’s standing in the race, positioning him as a formidable contender as the contest for the Edo South senatorial seat intensifies.

 

 

For a better society

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