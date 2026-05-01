Bianca Ojukwu pledges to advance Nigeria’s interests on global stage

JONAS EZIEKE

Newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, has expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for her appointment, pledging to advance Nigeria’s interests on the global stage.

In a post via her verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Thursday, Odumegwu-Ojukwu described her appointment as a privilege and a call to greater service.

“Yesterday, April 29, 2026, I was appointed as Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria by H.E. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR,” she wrote.

The minister thanked the President for the confidence reposed in her, noting that she is committed to оправдать the trust.

“I am truly honoured to step into this new role and express my profound appreciation to the President. Your Excellency, I am deeply humbled by your trust and confidence in my abilities,” she added.

The minister said she would focus on strengthening Nigeria’s foreign policy direction in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“I look forward to contributing to the continued success of the 4D Foreign Policy priorities under the Renewed Hope Agenda and strengthening our citizen diplomacy efforts,” she stated.

She also reassured Nigerians of her dedication to national service.

“I reaffirm to the good people of Nigeria my unwavering commitment to advancing our national interests on the global stage,” Odumegwu-Ojukwu said.

The President, on Wednesday, appointed Odumegwu-Ojukwu as Minister of Foreign Affairs following the resignation of Yusuff Tuggar, who is set to contest the 2027 Bauchi State governorship election.

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