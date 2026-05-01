Bayelsa Govt strengthens partnership with IFAD to boost food security

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Prof. Beke Sese, has expressed satisfaction that the government partnership with the International Fund for Agriculture, IFAD, funded the Livelihood Improvement family enterprise project for Niger Delta, LIFE-ND, to boost food security in the state.

He stated this in Yenagoa, on Thursday, during the graduation and flag off distribution of inputs and empowerment to 685 beneficiaries under the additional financing 2026 batch of the LIFE-ND project.

The commissioner urged the beneficiaries to utilize the funds for the sole purpose of which they are distributed, and warned them to resist the temptation to divert or misuse the funds and inputs, but put it to judicious use.

He reaffirmed the strong existing working cordial relationship between the LIFE- ND project and the state Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

Sese, noted that it is clear that LIFE-ND has a strong role to play towards achieving the agricultural mandate of the state governor, Senator Douye Diri

According to him, “Let me use this opportunity to reaffirm the very strong existing working cordial relationship between the LIFE- ND project in Bayelsa State.

“The state ministry of agriculture and natural resources and this relationship is geared towards boosting agricultural transformation, youth development and promote food security in the state.

“We have a very clear agenda to promote agriculture in Bayelsa state and it is very clear that LIFE-ND People has a strong role to play as we pursue this mandate of the governor of Bayelsa state, Douye Diri. who has made agriculture number one in his ‘ASSURED prosperity Agenda, and I am sure that we are on course.

“For this new collaboration between the Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources and the LIFE- ND project in Bayelsa state, our focus is bold and deliberate.

“We seek to reach out to more well-meaning Bayelsans across the state to promote food security and contain youth restiveness in our state.

“The LIFE- ND project is expanding and we will expand cultivated lands, we will be improving access to quality inputs and building infrastructure,” he said.

“As part of this drive, the LIFE- ND will be distributing critical farm tools and inputs including smoking kins, poultry equipments, juveniles, improved cassava items to day old chicks, agro chemicals, among others, to support you and ease the burden of production.

“You are the latest beneficiaries of this project, I want to urge each and everyone of you to embrace this opportunity before you with utmost seriousness. In case you don’t know, they were many who wanted this opportunity but you were selected.

“Funds that are to be given to you must be put to use for the sole purpose of which they are distributed , don’t divert it, this wrap mentality of some of you must be resisted, rejected, it must change.

“I am urging all beneficiaries to be discipline and ensure that the small starter pack that will be given to you today must be put to judicious use and you are expected to multiplied it in no distant time and I believe that you will not fail us,” he stated.

In his speech, the National project coordinator of LIFE-ND project, Engr. Sanni Abiodun, represented by the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC representative to LIFE-ND project, Mrs Stella Manureh, said the graduation and flag off ceremony marks a significant milestones in the shared commitment to transforming livelihood.

He said: “LIFE-ND project was conceived as a strategic intervention to addressed youths unemployment, enhance food security and promotes agro-business and development.

“Through the initiative, thousands of young entrepreneurs have been trained, mentored and equiped with skills and resources required to succeed across key agricultural value chain,” he said.

On his part, the Bayelsa LIFE -ND Project Coordinator, Mr Kester Amos, said the LIFE-ND incubator/incubatee model adopted by the project to promote agriculture in the Niger Delta region is coming to build capacity and encourage the young Nigerian to be involved in agriculture.

He commended Diri for his interest, passion and drive in agriculture, stressing that the LIFE-ND has received tremendous support from the state government .

According to him, LIFE-ND in Bayelsa is committed to ensuring that the objectives of the project are achieved.

“We are exploring more areas of collaboration with the ministry of agriculture and natural resources, and they have donated a two hectares of land to LIFE -ND to set build green houses for vegetables and a feed mill,” he stated.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2