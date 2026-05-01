APC extends sale of nomination forms due to May Day public holiday

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has extended the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms until Monday while the submission of completed forms has also been shifted to Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

The Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Duro Meseko disclosed that the shift in dates was necessitated by the May Day public holiday and the high demand for the forms by aspirants from across the nation.

Meseko said all other schedules of the party for the 2027 general elections were not affected by the changes, which was approved by the National Working Committee during its meeting.

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), at its meeting held on Thursday at the Party National Secretariat in Abuja, approved the extension of the timelines for the sale of aspirants’ Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms, as well as the submission of completed forms for the 2027 General Elections.

Addressing journalists after the NWC meeting, the Party’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Durosinmi Meseko, stated that the sale of forms will now close at midnight on Monday, May 4, 2026, while the submission of completed forms and accompanying documents has been extended to midnight on Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

Previously, the sale of forms was scheduled to run from Saturday, April 25 to Saturday, May 2, 2026, while the last day for the submission of completed forms and accompanying documents was Monday, May 4, 2026.

Hon. Meseko said the need to extend the dates became necessary because of the public holiday observed nationwide on Friday and to accommodate the high level of interest from aspirants.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of Taraba State House of Assembly, Hon. Kizito Bonzena, alongside key stakeholders of the party picked a nomination form for Governor Agbu Kefas for the 2027 governorship election.

The form was obtained at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja by a delegation that included federal lawmakers, party leaders, and other stakeholders from Taraba State.

Speaking after the exercise, a member of the delegation said the development underscored strong support for Kefas’ second-term ambition, noting that “almost every critical stakeholder” of the party in the state was present.

He added that more supporters were expected to join ahead of the formal submission of the nomination form, scheduled for Monday at the Sheraton Hotel Abuja.

The lawmaker further stated that the governor had encouraged a level playing field for all aspirants, allowing interested members to obtain nomination forms.

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