AIG Adenola strengthens community ties, seeks support for new Zonal Headquarters

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenagoa

The Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 16 headquarters, Yenagoa, AIG Johnson Adenola, paid a courtesy visit to the paramount ruler of Okaka community and the Deeper Life Bible Church in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

According to a press release issued by the zonal public relations officer, SP Gunn Ewhoborwo Emonena, the visit formed part of efforts to strengthen police community relations and foster mutual understanding with the host community of the zone.

The AIG, accompanied by senior police officers, engaged with the Paramount Ruler, the Council of Chiefs, the Community Development Committee (CDC), as well as women and youth groups.

In his address, Adenola expressed appreciation to the people of Okaka Community for their warm reception. He emphasized that effective policing depends largely on the active support and cooperation of the public.

He further called on community leaders and youths to support the Zone as it commences the construction of its permanent headquarters, sited on land generously approved by Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, and facilitated by the Commissioner for lands and housing, Barr Pere Bieware.

The AIG also urged parents to guide their children away from social vices such as cultism, drug abuse, and cybercrime,he assured the community that skilled youths would be considered for employment opportunities during the construction of the zonal headquarters,he concluded by appealing for collective responsibility in safeguarding public infrastructure.

In his response, the paramount ruler of Okaka community, HRH Morrison Itelimo Odede, Ph.D, Obigbo Kiti Kiti VI, Obenaken of Okaka autonomous federated community, described the visit as historic and impactful.

He noted that the engagement had strengthened unity and renewed confidence between the police and the community,the royal father pledged the community’s continued support in ensuring peace and security, particularly around the construction site of the new zonal headquarters.

In a similar vein, AIG Adenola proceeded to the Deeper Life Bible church camp ground in Okutukutu-Epie, Yenagoa, where he was warmly received by the state pastor, pastor friday Abraham,the cleric expressed gratitude for the visit despite the AIG’s demanding schedule and offered prayers for the Nigeria Police and other security agencies, citing relevant biblical passages.

Responding, AIG Adenola thanked the church leadership for their hospitality and appealed for continued prayers for the police and other security agencies,he also encouraged parents to allow their children to pursue careers in uniformed services, noting that security personnel are a reflection of society.

The AIG concluded his engagements by reaffirming his unwavering commitment to maintaining peace and security across Bayelsa and Rivers states,he urged residents to remain law-abiding, peaceful and supportive of the police in their efforts to ensure a safe and secure environment.

For a better society

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