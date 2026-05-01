ADC still in bug problem”- Wike mocks rival party as Supreme Court ends PDP factional crisis

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barr Nyesom Wike, on Friday declared the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) “a single, unified entity” following a Supreme Court judgment that he says has buried factionalism in the party, while warning that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) remains mired in legal trouble.

Speaking during a press briefing on Thursday, Wike thanked God that the day marked “the end of the so-called factions within the PDP.”

“By the judgment of the Supreme Court delivered today, the media should no longer refer to a ‘Turaki faction.’ Such a faction no longer exists; the Apex Court has finally nailed that coffin,” he said.

According to Wike, the Apex Court dismissed appeals filed by Turaki and his cohorts. One appeal challenged the Court of Appeal’s decision on His Excellency Sule Lamido’s case at the Federal High Court, originally decided by Justice Ekwo and later affirmed by the Court of Appeal. That appeal was thrown out.

Wike added that the Turaki group had also appealed to the Supreme Court over Wachuku and others who approached the Federal High Court under Justice Omotosho. Justice Omotosho had ruled PDP’s actions wrong for flouting the party’s constitution, the Electoral Act, and other laws. After losing at the Court of Appeal, the Turaki faction took the matter to the Apex Court.

“Today, the Apex Court ruled that they were wrong,” Wike stated. “Our convention held in Abuja has been validated, while the alternative convention held on the 15th and 16th of November in Ibadan has been set aside. This confirms there is only one PDP, led by Abdelrahman. There is no longer a faction; the PDP is now a single, unified entity.”

He stressed that “being in a position of power does not mean you can act as if there are no laws. There are rules regulating party activities, and we must comply with them.”

On opposition realignments, Wike distanced the PDP from ongoing coalition talks. “I see that my brothers and friends, including Seyi Makinde, are currently holding a coalition meeting. We are not part of that; we are the main opposition party,” he said.

He pointed to a Federal High Court ruling yesterday against the ADC, saying “their actions would not be recognized. Their hopes are dashed.”

Wike drew a hard line on PDP defectors who joined the ADC. “Regarding those who left our party for the ADC; people like Atiku Abubakar, we do not want them back. They are not ‘natural assets’; they are ‘natural liabilities”.

He noted exceptions: “While some people left simply because they were unsure of the party’s direction or who would sign their INEC forms, those ones may return. However, those who intended to bring the PDP down from the beginning will not be welcomed back.”

“Our party is the main opposition, but we do not practice ‘opposition for opposition’s sake.’ Our approach is constructive,” Wike said. “We will not work with the Atiku group to form a broad-based opposition. Opposition should call the ruling party to account, not destroy the country. If you destroy the country, nothing moves forward.”

Analyzing the legal fallout, Wike said his understanding as a lawyer is that “the ADC must return to the Federal High Court for the conclusion of their matter. The Supreme Court vacated the ‘status quo ante bellum’ order.”

“If the leadership of Ralph Nwosu has been restored, the ADC still faces significant problems. There is already a Federal High Court judgment barring them from recognizing certain actions. They are neither here nor there, and this is the result of failing to make sacrifices for the sake of party unity.”

On purported suspensions of PDP officials, Wike said “Even if we assume they were suspended by the Turaki group, our validated National Convention has taken place. By allowing these individuals to contest and electing them at a National Convention, the party has effectively lifted any purported suspensions.”

“The issue of the ‘Turaki faction’ is over. The convention of the PDP and the election of Abdulrahman as National Chairman have come to stay,” he concluded.

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