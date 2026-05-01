A privilege and responsibility” — Itua reacts as Sun names him Group Politics Editor

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

Fred Itua says he is “humbled” by The Sun Newspaper’s decision to name him Group Politics Editor, calling the appointment both a privilege and a responsibility to advance the paper’s legacy of truth and excellence.

In a statement following the announcement, Itua expressed deep gratitude and a clear sense of purpose. “The Sun has always stood for truth and excellence in journalism, and I consider it both a privilege and a responsibility to contribute to that legacy in this new capacity,” he said.

The appointment, effective immediately, puts Itua in charge of political reporting across The Sun’s print and digital platforms.

He will lead a team of political reporters and set the editorial agenda for coverage of elections, legislation, and policy decisions, while guiding the paper’s online and social media political content.

Management described Itua as “an institution in himself,” citing his reputation for rigorous, balanced, and consequential reporting.

The move was welcomed across Nigeria’s media community as a signal of The Sun’s commitment to fact-driven journalism in a noisy media space.

Itua steps into the role with years of hands-on reporting experience, having covered Nigeria’s political scene extensively, from the power centers in Abuja to grassroots developments nationwide.

Known for his insightful reporting, he has built a strong reputation as a reliable and analytical political journalist, recognized for his clarity and depth.

The newspaper’s leadership expressed strong belief in his capability, describing him as a standout professional whose work reflects dedication to credible and impactful journalism.

His appointment signals a renewed editorial focus, emphasizing accuracy, depth, and accountability in political coverage amid a fast-paced media environment.

Colleagues and observers have welcomed the move, noting Itua’s careful reporting style, sound judgment, and commitment to factual storytelling under pressure.

Established in 2003, The Sun has built a reputation as a leading Nigerian daily known for bold and independent journalism. Itua’s promotion marks another milestone for the publication, reflecting its ambition to strengthen its political reporting and maintain its influence in Nigeria’s media landscape.

For a better society

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