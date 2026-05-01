50-year Economic Plan Compliance Bill scales 2nd reading in House of Reps

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The House of Representatives has passed into second reading a bill seeking to establish a 50 -year National Economic Plan for Nigeria 2026-2076 which represents a bold and transformative legislative initiative aimed at addressing one of the country’s persistent development challenges- policy inconsistency and short-term economic planning.

The proposed law seeks to establish a legal binding, long-term economic framework that will guide national development across successive administrations.

By institutionalizing continuity, coordination and accountability, the Bill is designed to reposition Nigeria’s economy for sustainable growth and global competitiveness.

Nigeria’s economy has been characterized by a succession of development plans, many of which were ambition in conception but weak in implementation.

From vision 2010 to Vision 2020 and the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP), the country had repeatedly demonstrated its capacity to plan, but not necessarily to sustain those plans.

Frequent changes in government priorities, weak institutional frameworks and the absence or legal enforceability have often led to policy reversals, abandoned projects and inefficient use of public resources.

These structural deficiencies have hindered long-term economic transformation, leaving the country vulnerable to external shocks, particularly fluctuations in global oil prices.

The proposed 50-year National Economic plan bill sponsored by Hon. Amobi Ogar addresses those shortcomings by providing a stable and predictable economic direction over an extended period.

One of its most significant economic contributions is the promotion of macro-economic stability. A long-term plan enables the government to articulate clear fiscal and monetary priorities thereby reducing uncertainty and volatility. Stability in the economic policy is essential for maintaining investor confidence, managing inflation and ensuring sustainable growth.

By anchoring economic decisions within a long-term framework, Nigeria he said, can better withstand external shocks and maintain steady progress.

The absence of continuity in Nigeria’s economic policies has historically discouraged long-term investment, particularly in capital-intensive sectors such as infrastructure, manufacturing and energy. A legally binding 50-year plan sends a strong signal of policy credibility and commitment, thereby reducing investment risk and attracting capital inflows.

The bill also has profound implications for infrastructure development which is a cornerstone of economic growth. Infrastructure projects such as highways, railways, power generation, and ports require long planning horizons and sustained investment.

Short-term planning cycles often result in incomplete or abandoned projects, leading to wasted and reduced economic efficiency.

When compared with international practices, the proposed Bill reflects a synthesis of global best practices while addressing local realities in Africa, countries such as South Africa, Rwanda and Botswana have adopted long-term development plans. At the continental level, the African Unions Agenda 2063 provides a Shared vision for development.

Nigeria’s economic planning has historically been constrained by short-term policy framework, inconsistent implementation, and frequent discontinuity arising from changes in government. This has undermined sustainable growth, infrastructure development, and long-term investment confidence.

Consequently, the House presided by the Speaker Rt.Hon.Tajudeen Abbas unanimously passed the bill into second reading and referred it to the relevant House Committee for further legislative inputs.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2