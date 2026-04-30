April 30, 2026
Trending now

Bauchi Senator, Shehu Buba vows to unseat Bala Mohammed, picks APC Gov’ship…

FG initiates solutions to challenges of livestock genetics

Zulum denies endorsing ex-commissioner, Gubio for Gov bid

Obi, South-East leaders meet Jonathan as 2027 talks deepen

Omole-Golden rotary club donates ICT lab for Dairy Farm School, Agege

Bode George advocates for fundamental principles that governs civilized society

NRC introduces new cleaning procedure for trains, stations nationwide

Optimization over quota coordination: How UAE redraws OPEC+ Playbook

Seplat posts $840.7m Q1 revenue, declares 9.0 cent dividend as production rises

FCT reaffirms commitment to build supportive ecosystem for women entrepreneurs

Champion Newspapers LTD
Politics

Zulum denies endorsing ex-commissioner, Gubio for Gov bid

by Peter Anayo0107

 

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

 

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state has said that he has anointed his immediate past commissioner for works, Engr Mustapha Gubio and not endorsed him as his successor, as reported in some media.

Zulum, on Tuesday in Abuja, annoited his immediate past Commissioner of Works and Housing, Engr. Mustapha Gubio FNSE shortly after receiving a delegation that presented purchased Nomination and Expression of Interest Forms for the governorship contest under the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, contrary to reports in some sections of the media claiming that ‘the Governor endorsed Gubio’ as his successor.

Zulum in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Special Adviser on Media and Spokesperson , Mallam Dauda Iliya said, “Receiving contestants is a routine tradition of responsible leaders to bless and offer prayers for success in democratic dispensation.”

“Governor Zulum, as the leader of APC in Borno State, not only received Engr. Gubio, who has indicated interest in vying for the governorship seat, was also the first to obtain the Nomination and Expression of Interest forms,” the statement explained.

The statement further said Governor Zulum also received contestants from the Borno North Senatorial seat, Senator Mohammed Tahir Monguno, and House of Representatives member for Monguno/Nganzai/Marte Federal Constituency, Hon. Bukar Talba, among others, who also presented their forms.

“Governor Zulum is a committed democrat and believes in inclusivity,” Iliya said.

It could be recalled that the Governor, during a stakeholders’ meeting on Saturday, 25th April, at the Government House, announced that another meeting would be convened to present the party’s candidates.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

 

Share to WhatsApp WhatsApp Business Facebook X Email

Related posts

Edo council boss orders relocation of residents from forest areas

Peter Anayo

LGA Election: IPAC Expresses Satisfaction, applauds ABSIEC

NewChampion

ADC to Tinubu: You don’t have power to fire , hire govs

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO
jojobet girişhacklinkJojobet GirişJojobet GirişCasibomCasibomiptv satın alMadridbetMadridbetMadridbetkatlajojobetCasibom GirişpusulabetMarsbahis GirişCasibom GirişJojobet