Zulum denies endorsing ex-commissioner, Gubio for Gov bid

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state has said that he has anointed his immediate past commissioner for works, Engr Mustapha Gubio and not endorsed him as his successor, as reported in some media.

Zulum, on Tuesday in Abuja, annoited his immediate past Commissioner of Works and Housing, Engr. Mustapha Gubio FNSE shortly after receiving a delegation that presented purchased Nomination and Expression of Interest Forms for the governorship contest under the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, contrary to reports in some sections of the media claiming that ‘the Governor endorsed Gubio’ as his successor.

Zulum in a statement issued on Wednesday by the Special Adviser on Media and Spokesperson , Mallam Dauda Iliya said, “Receiving contestants is a routine tradition of responsible leaders to bless and offer prayers for success in democratic dispensation.”

“Governor Zulum, as the leader of APC in Borno State, not only received Engr. Gubio, who has indicated interest in vying for the governorship seat, was also the first to obtain the Nomination and Expression of Interest forms,” the statement explained.

The statement further said Governor Zulum also received contestants from the Borno North Senatorial seat, Senator Mohammed Tahir Monguno, and House of Representatives member for Monguno/Nganzai/Marte Federal Constituency, Hon. Bukar Talba, among others, who also presented their forms.

“Governor Zulum is a committed democrat and believes in inclusivity,” Iliya said.

It could be recalled that the Governor, during a stakeholders’ meeting on Saturday, 25th April, at the Government House, announced that another meeting would be convened to present the party’s candidates.

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