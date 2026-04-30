Uplifting women support initiative moves to empower vulnerable girls, young mothers, honours Amb. Ofuchukwu, Kraus

A women-focused advocacy group, Uplifting Women Support Initiatives (UWSI) has intensified efforts to support vulnerable girls and young mothers, stressing the need to restore hope, dignity and opportunities for those facing social exclusion.

The group stated this Abuja while honouring two prominent women for their contributions in enhancing the growth and welfare of women and girls.

The awardees include, Nigeria’s Ambassador-designate to Israel, Amb. Nkechi Linda Ufochukwu who was presented with certificate of appointment as the Champion of Maternal Hope and Female Dignity and Chief Executive Officer of Smart City Development Group, Sharon Kraus, who bagged the Voice for the Girl Child and Vulnerable Mothers.

Speaking at the occasion, the ambassador-designate, Amb. Ofuchukwu described the recognition as a call to duty, pledging to continue advocating for women’s empowerment, access to education and community-based support systems for young girls.

“I see it as a call to duty to the women, as a call to represent women, empower women, uplift women in our various communities. And I’m ready and excited to get the job done. We’re looking forward to seeing that women, young girls in various communities get the required education that they need and empowerment programmes too that they need.

“I want to encourage All the girls out there to get focused in life, acquire the necessary education that is needed. If you’re not fortunate enough to get the education that you need, acquire a skill, empower yourself through this and get to the top”, she advised”.

In her remarks, the Chief Executive Officer of Smart City Development Group, Sharon Kraus, reaffirms her commitment to supporting vulnerable communities, particularly young girls, assuring them that their voices are heard and their future matters.

“I believe in partnerships and collaboration. There’s a synergy whereby we could come together and do greater impact. I look forward to being with various women to impact this nation. I’m honoured”, she said.

According her, supporting women is what she has been doing for a very long time, having been inspired by her father.

A member of the Board of Trustees of the organization, Lady Maria Ejielo said many young girls who become pregnant are often abandoned by their both families and partners, leaving them exposed to hardship, depression and uncertain about their future.

“Vulnerable daughters that will give birth in their family, sometimes, the parents will get angry with them, that they are disgracing the family, and they will move out, and become so vulnerable. Those people that impregnated them will also deny them. They will just be moving from one place to another, and some of them will be so depressed”, she said.

A PR strategist, Mr. Alex Nwankwo congratulated the awardees for their contributions in raising the bar of the welfare of women and girls.

Other members of the organization are Felicia Adi, National coordinator, Amb Elizabeth AVOSUAHI DANIEL, Secretary General, Dr Yagana Mala Kachala, National Women Leader and Zainab Jublin, National Director Mobelizasion.

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