April 30, 2026
Trending now

Insecurity: Germany pledges support for Nigeria, seeks protection for Benue residents

Dangote hikes petrol price by N75 to N1,275 per litre

33 ambassadors get letters credence, 32 pending – FG

Senate orders probe into Adamawa attacks, asks for aid for displaced victims

Obi laments moral, systemic failure in Nigeria amid EFCC boss’ claim of…

Two arrested for killing UTME candidate in Lagos

Ekiti church attack: CAN demands immediate rescue of abducted worshippers

Tinubu vows crackdown on perpetrators of Plateau killings

2027: Anxiety in ADC, PDP as Supreme Court delivers judgements on leadership…

2027 Goodluck Nigeria begs Jonathan to return for 4yrs only

Champion Newspapers LTD
Metro news

Two arrested for killing UTME candidate in Lagos

by Peter Anayo090
The Lagos State Police Command has arrested two suspected kidnappers over the abduction and killing of a 17-year-old candidate of the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, Thompson Adams, in the Ikorodu area of the state.
The state Commissioner of Police, Fatai Tijani, disclosed this on Wednesday while addressing journalists at the command headquarters in Ikeja.
Tijani said the suspects, identified as Elijah Emmanuel, 23, and Tony Ogenata, 21, were arrested on Monday, at about 8pm, following credible intelligence.
According to him, investigations revealed that Adams was returning from the examination hall on Wednesday, April 22, when the incident happened.
The CP explained that the suspects lured the victim, who was their secondary schoolmate, to their apartment and killed him in the process
He said, “On April 27, 2026, at about 20.00 hours, operatives of the command, acting on credible intelligence, traced and arrested suspected kidnappers at Lucky Fibre, Ikorodu, Lagos.
“The suspects are Elijah Emmanuel, 23, and Tony Ekwen Ogenata, 21. Criminal investigation revealed that the suspects are linked to the kidnapping and gruesome murder of one Thompson Adams, aged 17, which occurred on April 22, 2026. The two boys went out with their friend, Adams, who was their secondary schoolmate. Along the line, they murdered him.”
He further disclosed that the suspects later kept the body in a bag and disposed of it somewhere in the community.
Tijani, however, added that further interrogation exposed the suspects’ involvement in an earlier crime involving a female victim who was killed in November 2025.
He said, “Investigation revealed that they had earlier kidnapped and murdered a female victim on November 30, 2025. The victim was a girlfriend of one of them. They contacted her parents and demanded ransom.”
Tijani said the victim’s family paid N300,000 as ransom, but the suspects still killed her after collecting the money.
“After collecting the N300,000, they still went ahead and murdered the lady,” he added.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Share to WhatsApp WhatsApp Business Facebook X Email

Related posts

AI in Workplace: Faleye advocates reinventing social protection.

Editor

Oyetola condoles President, Olobu, Army over Gen. Lagbaja’s death 

Editor

Ondo, out of bounds to criminals, their agents-  CP

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO
jojobet girişhacklinkJojobet GirişJojobet GirişCasibomCasibomiptv satın alMadridbetMadridbetMadridbetkatlamarsbahisCasibom GirişpusulabetMarsbahis GirişCasibom GirişJojobet