Tinubu vows crackdown on perpetrators of Plateau killings

.Approves N2bn support for victims

President Bola Tinubu has directed leaders in violence-hit communities to return home and begin fresh peace efforts immediately, saying the Federal Government is ready to support all genuine steps toward ending bloodshed and restoring stability.

The President gave the directive while receiving the State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, attended by a 32-man delegation which was a fulfilment of President Tinubu’s promise to meet Plateau stakeholders for extensive discussions on the recurring violence and killings in the state. President Tinubu called for the meeting during his visit to the state following the violence in Angwan Rukuba in Jos North Local Government Area on March 29.

Members of the delegation included Prof Nentawe Yilwatda, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), former governors – Senator Simon Lalong, Senator Jonah Jang, Chief Joshua Dariye and Sir Fidelis Tapgun, HRM Mohammed Haruna, Emir of Wase, HRM Da John Putmang Hirse, Rev Dr Dunka Gomwalk, Chairman Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

Other delegates were Rear Admiral Samuel Atukum (Rtd), former Military Governor; Rt Hon Naanlong Gapyil Daniel, Speaker, Plateau State House of Assembly; Dame Pauline Tallen, former Deputy Governor and Minister; Air Marshal JD Wuyep (Rtd), former Chief of Air Staff.

Tinubu also vowed to deploy the full powers of the Federal Government against individuals identified as responsible for sustaining the recurring violence in the State, warning that those found culpable would face decisive action.

According to visuals released by the State House media office on Wednesday, the President said the Federal Government would act once those instigating or financing the violence are identified.

In a statement signed by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the interactive session, which lasted about three hours, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Mohammed Dorro, announced that President Tinubu had approved N2 billion in relief support for victims of the March 29 attack in Angwa Rukuban, Jos.

President Tinubu said leaders at every level needed to resolve to seek peace and live in tolerance of one another.

Tinubu said, “If you identify and you know the name of troublemakers, agents or provocateurs who want to continue killing or instigate killing, let us know.

“We will use the instrument of office to deal with them,” Tinubu said.

He stressed that security agencies would not hesitate to move against such persons once credible intelligence is provided, insisting that the cycle of violence in the state must be broken.

Tinubu said community leaders should revisit previous peace recommendations and implement them, while unresolved matters could be brought back to the Federal Government.

He said former governors and other stakeholders should be included in the reconciliation process.

He said, “Leaders will go back home and summon the leadership mission. Pretend that I’m there. Or pretend that I’m absent. Because you are still going to give me feedback.

“You are going to work as a one group committee. Thank God all the previous governors, former governors, are alive and you are here. Thank you for the respect. And call one another. Ignore the governor’s committee if you have to or you incorporate them.

“Take that white paper that you have. Go through it among yourselves. And agree to implement those white papers, Any knoty issue, bring it back. Now, through the legislators over here, we are going to work together to establish state police. On a national scale.

The President also reiterated support for the establishment of state police across the country, arguing that decentralised policing would help address insecurity and improve law enforcement.

“And I believe once we have a state police, enforcement of laws and orders will take care of some of these problems. For us to stop creating widows, widowers, orphans, there must be peace.

“His Royal Majesty mentioning some roads and all that, you know, and the question of the airport and the developments that are necessary to be embarked upon by the federal government. We’ll do that. That’s no problem. You know?

Tinubu stressed that peace is necessary for development, warning that progress cannot thrive in an atmosphere of killings and fear.

“It is very tough to develop if you don’t have a peace. And then we, as the president, order you to go back home of Abuja. You have been appointed as the committee for peace. Go and search for it.

He urged leaders to identify individuals fuelling unrest and report them to authorities.

“Look for it. Resolve any additional steps that you want the government to take. And if you identify and you know the name of troublemakers, agent provocateurs who want to continue killing or instigate killing, let us know.

“We use the instrument of office to deal with them. The path is to work with you, find a lasting peace to the problem so that you can develop and bring prosperity to the people together. It is crucial.

He further charged the state governor to lead renewed reconciliation efforts, advising that existing peace committees should be reviewed or restructured where necessary.

“And it’s in your hand now, Mr. Governor. Lead your people back home. Lead your people through. Forget those committees you mentioned to me. If it’s not working, it’s not working.

Tinubu also urged the inclusion of non-indigenes and youths in governance and peacebuilding processes, while calling for public enlightenment campaigns to tackle discrimination, conflict and killings.

“Consider this group as the committee until you find a lasting solution. If the ones that you have chosen before now, you have to mix it and amend membership. You have to recruit more from non-indigenous into your government.

“If we have to find money to develop jingles and campaign tones that will eliminate discrimination and conflict and killings, we can develop it together and get on the radio. Listen to the youth. Listen to what they’ve said. Use them.

“We work with you. To the leadership, thank you very much. Thank you. May God give us peace, set us on the right path to prosperity. Thank you.”

In his remarks, Governor Mutfwang thanked President Tinubu for his continued efforts towards finding a lasting solution to the recurring security challenges and violence in the state. He pledged the elders’ commitment to support the initiatives.

He added that it was the first time that all former governors of the state were in one room for such a meeting, assuring the President of their resolve to chart a new pathway towards peace in the state.

“Our coming here today shows that there is a renewed spirit on the plateau; that we want to be together. We are determined more than ever to close all our gaps, ensure that we rise above all the divides of religion and ethnicity, and build a state we can all be proud of, because we are one of the critical states in this country that contribute immensely to the economy. And a lot had been lost over the decades that we want to recover. We want to thank you for your leadership that has engendered this new spirit of unity.

“Having gathered this momentum, we want to assure you, by God’s grace, that we will build on it to tell a better story in the years to come. One of the things that we are determined to look at aggressively is how to turn conflict into profit by making sure that, under your leadership, we bring our people out of the shackles of poverty.

“By God’s grace, we know that you are with us, and we want to assure you that we are also with you. In your journey to salvage Nigeria, we are in this together. Thank you for having us over,” the governor further pledged.

In his remarks, the Gbong Gwon Jos, HRM Da Jacob Gyang Buba, lauded President Tinubu for his purposeful leadership and efforts to restore peace in Plateau State. He requested that the President deploy more troops to the state and install CCTV cameras, as he had promised. The royal father expressed belief that the creation of state police would go a long way towards addressing insecurity in the country.

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