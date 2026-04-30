April 30, 2026
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Politics

Tinubu nominates Tegbe as Minister of Power amid political shifts

by Peter Anayo0130

President Bola Tinubu has nominated Mr Joseph Tegbe as Minister of Power, a move that comes against the backdrop of rising political activity ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The nomination follows recent changes in the energy sector and the exit of the former minister, Adebayo Adelabu, who stepped down to pursue the Oyo State governorship race.

According to a statement by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tegbe’s nomination has been formally transmitted to the National Assembly for screening and confirmation, as required by law.

Tegbe, a native of Oyo State, brings over 35 years of experience across the public and private sectors. His career has largely focused on fiscal management, economic reform, and institutional development.
He previously served as Senior Partner and Head of Advisory Services at KPMG Africa, where he led key initiatives in fiscal policy reform, governance, and organisational transformation. His advisory work covered both government institutions and private sector organisations, particularly in areas such as regulatory frameworks, strategic restructuring, and investment planning.

He currently serves as Director-General and Global Liaison for the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership (NCSP), where he oversees efforts to deepen development cooperation between Nigeria and China. The initiative aligns with the broader framework of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, which promotes economic growth and social development across participating countries.

Tegbe also has relevant experience within Nigeria’s power sector. He has contributed to regulatory and institutional reforms through engagements with agencies such as the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission and the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Company.

The presidency said his nomination is expected to strengthen ongoing reforms in the electricity sector, improve grid stability, and attract sustainable investment. These efforts are part of the administration’s broader policy direction under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“The President expects the Minister-designate, upon confirmation, to bring his extensive expertise to bear in advancing critical reforms and delivering improved outcomes for Nigerians in the power sector,” the statement said.

If confirmed by the Senate, Tegbe will take on a critical role at a time when Nigeria’s power sector continues to face challenges around supply reliability, infrastructure gaps, and the need for sustained investment.

 

 

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