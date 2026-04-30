The Electoral Committee elected Non-Executive Council Members at the 61st A. I. C. E. Of NMGS In Uyo.

Akaiso Akaiso, Uyo.

The 61st annual international conference and exhibition of the Nigerian Mining and Geosciences Society held in Uyo may have come and gone, but some of the activities that shaped the event within that one week will remain indelible in the memories of some of the delegates, one of which was the election of seven delegates as non executive council members of the body.

The election which was keenly contested had ten contestants, but in the end seven were elected based on the number of votes secured by the contestants, because seven members are constitutionally expected to be elected as non executive council members of Nigerian Mining and Geosciences Society for 2026/2027.

During the presentation of manifestoes preceeding the actual voting, one of the contestants, Engr. Toyin Ogbonlaye of Abuja chapter who contested for the same election at the 56th AICE in Ibadan2021 and was not successful, solicited for consideration, vowing to put his entire being to move Nigerian Mining and Geosciences Society forward, if voted.

His plea didn’t go unnoticed as he won by pulling one of the highest number of votes which made him elected among the ten contestants, this time around.

Hear his manifesto presentation, which kept members yearning to vote for him: “I am an active member of Abuja chapter. The most active chapter in 2024, protocol officer for six years, organized field excursions for the chapter, I interfaced with other institutional bodies and encourage members to pay their membership dues as expected. I have always been a member of the Local Organizing Committee in Nigerian Mining and Geosciences Society Conferences, organized council meetings during the tenure of the 30th President of Nigerian Mining and Geosciences Society.

“I served as the chairman of media and publicity committee during the Diamond_ 60th Annual International Conference and Exhibition of NMGS held in Abuja. During my tenure as the protocol officer of Abuja chapter, the Chapter won the Most Active Chapter in 2024 and the Chapter had several activities such as fieldtrips, courtesy visits and others.

In recognition of my efforts for the Society both at Chapter and National levels, i was given Presidential award at UYO2026 as the Most Active LOC member in organizing Annual International Conferences and Exhibitions and also a committee member of Media & Publicity UYO2026. Truly speaking, I have strong passion for the society so I don’t regret being a member of this noble Society. Whenever am given an assignment from NMGS, I always do it with diligence. Infact, I sacrifice my time and money to ensure we achieve our aims. Because of the passion i have for the Society, I have made up my mind to be involved in any of the NMGS activities as requested..

Speaking to our correspondent after he won, Ogbonlaye who was apparently elated said: “NMGS is a Society I enjoy being a member because there are so much to gain from it. Although, this is my second time of contesting for Non Executive member, the first time was in Ibadan 2021 which I lost. Thank God this time around I won. That was why I emphatically mentioned in my manifestoes, ”NMGS is in my DNA” because I have strong passion for it.

Elected alongside Engr Toyin Ogbonlaye were Ogechukwu Anastasia Ben – Owope, Abiodun Oni, Muhammed Hannatu Rimven Ojeyinka Israel Olubisi, Omorogieva Osakpolor Marvelous and Prof. Olusola Johnson Ojo.

The annual international conference and exhibition which had as its theme, “Optimizing Efficiency, Sustainability and Resilience in Natural Resource Management and Infrastructure Development,” also featured other activities which engaged the delegates through out the period the event lasted.

As earlier mentioned the event which was declared open by Governor Umo Eno represented by his Deputy, Her Excellency, Akon Eyakenyi, also highlighted activities such as business discussions focusing on business opportunities in Akwa Ibom, induction of new members and award night.

But a major highlight that was of paramount interest to the host government was field excursions to notable geo – sites as encapsulated in ARISE agenda of Governor Umo Eno’s administration. These included ARISE PALM Resort, Esit Eket, Ikot Ebom Itam clay deposits and Ibeno beach, to mention but a few.

The conference was preceded with a press conference where the president, Ms Rose Ndong assured Gov. Umo Eno PhD that hosting the conference will deliver significant benefits to Akwa Ibom State, including economic stimulation through increased commercial activities, attraction of investment in the extractive and infrastructure sector and promotion of the state’s geo tourism potentials on the global stage.

Perhaps, this assurance explained why Akwa Ibom government supported the conference with heavy financial commitment which led to making it one of the best organized Annual International Conference and Exhibitions in recent history of the body.