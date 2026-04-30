Senate orders probe into Adamawa attacks, asks for aid for displaced victims

.Confirms Yuguda as CBN Deputy Governor

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

The Senate has ordered an investigation into renewed attacks by suspected bandits in Lamurde Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

The Red Chamber also directed the immediate provision of relief materials for residents displaced by violent assaults on several communities, including Kwa, Gyakan, Rigange, Waduku and Tchobo, by gunmen reportedly riding motorcycles.

The resolution followed a motion sponsored on Wednesday by Senator Binos Dauda Yaroe (Adamawa South), who raised concerns over the terror unleashed on defenceless residents in the affected communities.

Yaroe expressed worry that the attacks occurred despite a dusk‑to‑dawn curfew and the presence of security personnel deployed to maintain peace.

Supporting the motion, Senator Amos Yohanna (Adamawa North), described the prolonged crisis as tragic, lamenting that violence had persisted despite efforts to restore peace.

“I am fully aware of the state government’s efforts to restore peace, but the crisis has refused to disappear over the years,” Yohanna said.

He urged the National Assembly to work with the Adamawa State Government to sustain peace initiatives and appealed to security agencies to intensify interventions.

“They have been doing a lot in that area. We want to encourage them and urge them to do more,” he added.

In its resolution, the Senate mandated its Committee on National Security and Intelligence to investigate the security situation and recommend lasting solutions to end the conflict.

It also directed the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA to provide emergency relief materials for displaced persons.

Also, the Senate on Wednesday confirmed the appointment of Mr Lamido Abubakar Yuguda as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria ( CBN) , describing him as a square peg in a square hole .

Confirmation of Yuguda’s appointment by the Senate followed report submitted to that effect by its committee on Banking , Insurance and other Financial Institutions.

The Chairman of the committee, Senator Adetokunbo Abiru ( Lagos East), in the report , informed the Senate that Yuguda was suitable for the position by virtue of his knowledge and work experience over the years and in line with section 8 sub section one of the CBN Act.

According to him, the nominee impressively displayed his enormous financial and monetary knowledge during the screening exercise carried out on him early in the day.

He added that there was no petition against him on the appointment and urged the Senate to approve his nomination as Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria.

Senator Danjuma Goje ( Gombe Central ) seconded the motion for Yuguda’s confirmation by the Senate, saying ” President Bola Tinubu made the right choice on the appointment ” , which accordingly made the President of the Senate , Godswill Akpabio to put it to voice votes and overwhelmingly voted for , by all Senators present.

In his remarks after approval of Yuguda’s appointment, Akpabio described him as square peg in a square hole and also thanked President Tinubu for the very suitable choice.

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