Security Success Hinges on Intelligence Sharing, Says Enugu CP

By Kasie Abone

The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, CP Mamman Bitrus Giwa, has underscored the critical role of effective information management and security reporting in tackling emerging security threats, including terrorism, cybercrime, and organized criminal networks.

Speaking at the Enugu State Peace and Security Management Course held on April 29, 2026, at the 82 Division Headquarters of the Nigerian Army, Enugu, the police boss stressed that modern security operations are increasingly driven by the ability to gather, process, safeguard, and disseminate intelligence efficiently.

CP Giwa, who was represented by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Daniel Ndukwe, delivered a lecture titled “Information Management and Security Reporting in Contemporary Security Operations: A Police Perspective.” He noted that timely and accurate information remains a decisive factor in operational success, warning that lapses in information handling could result in mission failures and serious security breaches.

The Commissioner further identified insider threats, unauthorized disclosures, and inadequate data protection as major vulnerabilities confronting security agencies. He described security reporting as a vital mechanism for detecting weaknesses, managing incidents, and preventing future occurrences.

Highlighting the need for a coordinated approach, CP Giwa called for strengthened inter-agency collaboration through intelligence sharing, adoption of standardized procedures, and the use of secure, technology-driven systems. He also emphasized continuous training and accountability as essential components of effective security management.

According to him, the complexity of present-day security challenges makes it impossible for any single agency to operate in isolation, thereby necessitating collective vigilance, synergy, and a culture of prompt and transparent reporting.

The lecture, which featured an interactive session, attracted participants from the military, police, paramilitary organizations, community leadership, youth groups, and other critical stakeholders.

Share to