Public Hearing with stakeholders to investigate over $1.8 , $2.8bn dollars Grant received by Nigeria from Global fund , USAD from 2022 -2025 held in Abuja

From left …Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Infectious Diseases Hon Amobi Ogah, members of the committee, Hon Ibe Okwara Osonwa and Deputy House Committee. On NAFDAC, Hon Uchenna Okonkwo, during the public hearing with the stakeholders to investigate over $1.8 and $2,8 billion dollars Grant received by Nigeria from the Global Fund and USAD from 2022 -2025 for the response against HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, Malaria, held at the National Assembly in Abuja… PHOTO: Anayo Opara.

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