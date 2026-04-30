Proprietor of Topfaith University Tasks Akwa Ibom Artisans on Product Branding.

….. As President Appeals For Empowerment Of Graduands Of Skills Training.

Akaiso Eyo-Akaiso, Uyo.

The chairman of BOT and proprietor of TOPFAITH University, Mkpatak, Essien Udim local government, Dr. Emmanuel T. Abraham has advised Akwa Ibom Artisans to improve on their products branding to attract good prices.

Also, they should acquire MAN CAP certification from Akwa Ibom State office of Standard Organization of Nigeria – (SON) to enable them to market their products anywhere in the world and break even just like any product manufacturers in any part of the globe.

The consummate educationist gave the advice at the 2026 world Artisan day celebration held in Uyo over the weekend, organized by Akwa Ibom Artisans Association under the distinguished chairmanship of Hon. Commissioner of ministry of trade and investment, Captain Iniobong E. Ekong (rtd.)

Dr. Abraham who was the key note presenter on the theme of the day, “empowering skills, building the future,” observed that Akwa Ibom Artisans are actually breaking the glass ceiling. He emphasized that small scale industries are the back bone of every economy of the world, adding that if properly funded Akwa Ibom Artisans could take the world by the storm.

Announcing his financial support to the association, Abraham who is also the founder of Topfaith International secondary school, Mkpatak and Topfaith legacy nursery school, Ikot Ekpene, advised the graduands of the skills building training program to be disciplined, innovative and open their minds to embrace further education to always improve on quality of their products.

About one hundred trainees graduated after six years of intensive training, spanning skills like solar installation, information communication technology, tricycle repairs, fashion designing, carpentry, furniture and aluminum fabrication. After the graduation formalities, they were formerly inducted as Akwa Ibom recognized skilled professionals with a charge on them to maintain decorum and avoid pride but be guided by the age long dictum that there is dignity in labour.

It is note worthy that the training was non discretionary as men and women of different age bracket and qualifications drawn from the three senatorial districts of Uyo, Eket and Ikot Ekpene were given opportunity, even people living with disability (PLWD) were also among the graduands.

Earlier in his address of welcome, the president of the association, Samuel Ekpenyong informed the gathering that the training was free of charge with tuition expenses borne by the association in support of the renewed hope initiative of the President of Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Arise Agenda of Governor of Akwa Ibom, Pastor Umo Eno PhD.

According to him, the association decided to embark on the skills acquisition training to provide a means of living to a cross section of Akwa Ibom Indigenes, rather than allowing them to roam the streets waiting for non existent white collar jobs or palliative from the government.

To this end, he appealed vehemently to the Governor to support the graduands with starter kits and financial empowerment to enable them take off with minimum ease as 80% of the graduands are women, and if empowering a woman can impact a nation as the saying goes, it therefore means empowering 80% the whole Akwa Ibom and humanity beyond can be impacted.

High point of the event was the unveiling of Akwa Ibom Artisans Digital Data base portal ie akwa ibom artisans.org, induction of the trainees into Akwa Ibom Artisans Association and launching of funds to support the endeavor. Responding on behalf of others, Doris Mbakwe thanked the president of the association for the training, promising to put what they learned into use to touch lives and make the society a better place for all.