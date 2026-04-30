Police Raid Cult Hotspot in Enugwu-Ukwu, Arrest Eight, Recover Illicit Drugs

By Kasie Abone

Anambra State Police Command has recorded a major breakthrough in its ongoing clampdown on criminal activities, following a successful raid on a notorious black spot in Eze-Allah, Enugwu-Ukwu, Njikoka Local Government Area.

The operation, carried out on the evening of April 16, 2026, by operatives of the Special Anti-Cult Unit, Enugwu-Ukwu, was based on credible intelligence. During the raid, eight suspects allegedly linked to cult-related activities were apprehended.

Items recovered at the scene include quantities of substances suspected to be Cannabis Sativa and other illicit drugs.

The all male criminal suspects were identified as Chidalu Nwafor (27), Chiemerie Nwazueje (24), Chima Arwuike (25), Jideobi Emeka (26), Oliver Okonkwo (18), Izuchukwu Christian (18), Onyebuchi (21), and Walter Idouzour (44).

The Police Command, in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, Tochukwu Ikenga, Superintendent of Police, stated that the widespread use of illicit drugs continues to fuel criminal behaviours, particularly among youths involved in cultism. The Command stressed that the development highlights the need for sustained security operations and stronger community collaboration to combat drug abuse and related crimes.

The suspects are currently undergoing profiling and further investigation, after which they will be charged to court.

The Command reaffirmed its commitment to ongoing operations aimed at rooting out criminal elements across the state and ensuring the safety of residents.