Omole-Golden rotary club donates ICT lab for Dairy Farm School, Agege

Rtn (Dr) Samuel Ayetutu, District Governor Nominee Rotary District 9111, Rtn Adekunmilola Adio-Moses President, Rotary Club of Omole-Golden, Dr. Idowu Oyetola Tutor General/Permanent Secretary Lagos Education District 1 and Assistant Governor George Ikpehia District Governor Representative.

Rotary Club, Omole-Golden has donated a 75-seater ICT laboratory to Dairy Farm Senior Secondary School, Agege, Lagos as part of its contribution to provide digital training to students in public schools.

At the commissioning of the facility on Tuesday, the President, Rotary Club, Omole-Golden, Adekunmilola Adio-Moses said providing the laboratory for the school was part of Rotary’s contributions to supporting the government in exposing students to digital skills.

“The motive for providing this facility is because a government like Lagos State itself is proactive and already making progress. It is a privilege for us to be able to support the government in the area of education in providing access to digital training.”

“Also the speaker of Lagos House of Assembly, Rt Hon Mudashiru Obasa is also doing so much in the area of ICT. So joining hands with the government makes a difference and makes the job of governance easier for them to do,” the president said.

Adekunmilola expressed confidence that the facility will prepare the students for future careers in ICT.

‘Our expectation is that in the future, many of these children will be experts in ICT giving their all to society and making a difference on the world stage. The project is such that one student will have access to one computer thereby giving them an opportunity to learn. The Permanent Secretary in charge of this district has also assured us of its maintenance.”

The Assistant District Governor, George Ikpekhia, who represented the Governor of District 9111, said the project was part of Rotary’s seven areas of service to humanity.

“It’s about providing basic education to enhance what the teachers teach. students. We always preach the mantra of catching them young and this is part of it . If our students have access to this kind of facility, we know the future of our country is good.”

The newly retired principal of the school, Okunola Adigun, during whose tenure the facility was provided said the laboratory was a dream come true for him as it had been his long time hope that such will be provided for the school while in service.

“All the teachers and students are to benefit from this ICT facility. It will.also help to prepare the students for CBT exams. The school will also serve as CBT centre for the whole district,” he said.

Ibrahim Adesodun, a Senior Secondary School, SS 3 student of the school expressed happiness that the facility will ease their stress of looking for where to learn digital skill

“We never expected this. With this ICT laboratory, it will reduce the stress of going about looking for where to learn computers. It’s a job well done from Rotary,” she said.

For a better society

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