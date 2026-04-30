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Politics

Obi, South-East leaders meet Jonathan as 2027 talks deepen

by Peter Anayo052

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

 

Labour Party Presidential candidate in 2023, Peter Obi and key South-East political leaders have intensified pre-2027 consultations, holding a strategic closed-door meeting with former President Goodluck Jonathan amid growing calls for opposition realignment.

The high-level engagement, held in Abuja, reportedly focused on Nigeria’s political direction and possible coalition-building ahead of the next general elections.

Sources indicate that Obi was accompanied by prominent regional stakeholders, reinforcing the South-East’s push for greater influence in national politics.

Although details of the discussions were not publicly disclosed, the meeting has triggered speculation about a broader alliance capable of challenging the ruling party.

Analysts suggest the consultations may be part of a wider strategy to consolidate opposition strength and possibly present a unified presidential front.

In a related development, political figure Gbenga Hashim urged the labour movement and civil society groups to actively defend Nigeria’s democracy, warning that complacency could weaken democratic institutions ahead of 2027.

Together, these developments underscore intensifying political manoeuvres, as alliances, regional interests, and ideological blocs begin to reposition in what is shaping up to be a defining electoral contest.

 

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