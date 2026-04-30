Obi laments moral, systemic failure in Nigeria amid EFCC boss’ claim of 60% student fraud cases

Former presidential candidate Peter Obi, has warned that Nigeria is facing a deep moral and systemic crisis following claims by the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Olanipekun Olukoyede, that about six out of every 10 university students are involved in internet fraud.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Obi said the allegation, if accurate, reflects not just a crime problem but a broader failure of values, leadership, and institutional accountability in the country.

He said the development should not be dismissed, stressing that it raises urgent questions about role models, governance, and the moral direction of young Nigerians.

“The worrisome statement by the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission that 6 out of every 10 Nigerian university students are involved in ‘419’ is deeply troubling and must not be taken lightly,” Obi said.

He warned that Nigeria, with an estimated 2 to 2.5 million university students, would be confronting a serious national emergency if such figures translate to reality.

“If indeed about 60% of them, roughly 1.4 million young people, are involved in fraud, then we are not just facing a crime issue; we are confronting a serious moral and systemic failure,” he said.

Obi linked the alleged trend to what he described as weakened value systems in society, arguing that young people often mirror the conduct they observe from leadership and public institutions.

He said, “When a system appears to reward wrongdoing, when integrity is not upheld, and when those in leadership are associated with allegations of forgery and dishonesty without consequence, it sends a dangerous message.”

The former Anambra State governor said the situation reflects a broader collapse of moral values and called for urgent national reflection and reforms.

He added, “Nigeria must now examine itself. This is not about condemning our young people. It is about accepting that leadership sets the tone.”

Obi stressed the need to rebuild integrity in governance and public life, insisting that accountability must be enforced without bias to restore public trust.

“If we do not demonstrate integrity at the top, we cannot expect it at the bottom,” he said.

He concluded that Nigeria must prioritise rebuilding its value system and creating an environment that rewards honesty, discipline, and hard work.

Obi’s comments come amid growing concern raised by the EFCC over rising cybercrime among undergraduates.

The anti-graft agency had earlier warned that a significant number of students were involved in internet fraud, describing the trend as a national security threat and calling for urgent reforms in university governance and accountability systems.

Similarly, EFCC’s boss, Olukoyede, has decried the diversion of students’ fees and other financial infractions in Nigerian universities, warning that such practices undermine the integrity of the education system.

A statement by the commission’s spokesman, Dele Oyewale, said Olukoyede spoke in Kano on Tuesday while delivering a keynote address at the 8th Biennial Conference of the Committee of Pro-Chancellors of State Universities in Nigeria.

He said investigations by the EFCC had uncovered cases involving inflated contracts, ghost workers and diversion of students’ fees in tertiary institutions across the country.

“The EFCC has investigated cases involving inflated contracts, ghost workers, and diverted students’ fees in tertiary institutions across the federation.

“Each case represented not only a loss of public funds but also a betrayal of the trust that Nigerian parents, students, and taxpayers have placed in the university system,” he said.

The EFCC boss noted that universities manage multi-billion naira budgets, including tuition, TETFund allocations and research grants, yet accountability challenges persist.

He called on university authorities to adopt Artificial Intelligence in their financial and ethical management systems to curb corruption, enhance transparency and improve governance.

Describing AI as a necessary defence against financial crimes, Olukoyede warned that Nigerian universities must not be left behind in the global shift towards technology-driven governance.

“A university that lacks financial accountability cannot credibly train future accountants and auditors, and one that tolerates fraud cannot produce the ethical professionals our economy needs,” he said.

He outlined areas where AI could be deployed, including fraud detection, automated auditing, payroll monitoring, procurement processes and academic integrity systems.

Olukoyede also urged governing councils to establish AI and digital governance committees, develop digital integrity strategies and invest in infrastructure such as broadband, cybersecurity and cloud systems.

While highlighting the benefits of AI, he cautioned that technology alone cannot solve corruption without addressing human integrity.

“No matter how sophisticated the technology might be, its effectiveness ultimately depends on the integrity of the human beings who will utilise the tools,” he added.

He further called for collaboration between universities, the EFCC and other agencies in training and intelligence sharing, stressing that the fight against corruption requires collective effort.

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