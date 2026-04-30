NRC introduces new cleaning procedure for trains, stations nationwide

Determined to further improve the quality of safety, cleanliness and comfort provided for passengers across its network, the Management of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has introduced a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) guiding janitorial services onboard train coaches and at railway stations nationwide.

The SOP was officially presented on Wednesday during a workshop organised for cleaning service providers at the Corporation’s Headquarters in Lagos.

Declaring the workshop open, the Managing Director of the NRC, Dr. Kayode Opeifa, charged participants to ensure strict compliance with the operational standards contained in the new efficiency alignment document, irrespective of their locations across the country.

Dr. Opeifa observed that cleaning in modern railway operations is no longer a routine task but a strategic function that directly impacts passenger safety, customer satisfaction and operational efficiency. He explained that the workshop, organised by the Business Processes, Efficiency and Due Diligence (BuPED) Desk, was aimed at establishing uniform standards and evolving Quality Control Cleaning Codes for all train cleaning operators under the Corporation.

According to him, “Today marks an important milestone in our collective effort to transform the Nigerian Railway into a model train service not only in transportation but also in the quality of the environment we provide for our passengers. The success of train service is not measured only by the number of trains that run on time, but also by the quality of sanitation at the stations and inside the coaches. It is measured by cleanliness, comfort and the confidence passengers have in our services.”

The NRC Boss stressed that passengers deserve railway stations that are clean and coaches that are welcoming, adding that such expectations are fundamental to sustaining public trust and confidence in the railway system.

He commended the BuPED Department for bringing together cleaning service providers from across the country to train them on the minimum acceptable standards and practices expected in the cleaning of railway coaches and stations.

“For rail systems, standards are universal all over the world. If we are to compete globally, we must ensure that those working with us deliver their very best. That is why this management established BuPED — to drive efficiency, reform and due diligence across our operations. This flagship workshop is therefore aimed at aligning all our cleaning contractors with the level of professionalism and efficiency we desire,” he stated.

Dr. Opeifa explained further that the workshop was designed to promote quality service delivery and operational excellence, adding that the operational manual distributed during the training should serve as a daily guide for all cleaning contractors and service providers.

“This workshop is meant to upgrade efficiency. The purpose is to ensure that everyone clearly understands the standard operating procedures and cleaning checklist required to address safety concerns and maintain uniformity across all our stations nationwide. We want consistency, professionalism and safety in every aspect of our cleaning operations,” he added.

The Managing Director also urged participants to prepare themselves for the opportunities that would emerge as the Federal Government continues the expansion of railway infrastructure across the country through projects such as the Kano–Kaduna, Kano–Maradi, Ibadan–Osogbo–Ilorin and Enugu–Aba rail lines.

“Gradually, we are building a multi-billion naira ecosystem around the railway industry, and those who have contributed to its growth today will also be part of those that will manage and sustain these new corridors when they become operational,” he said.

Also speaking, the Director of Business Processes, Efficiency and Due Diligence (BuPED), Mr. Oyekunle Oyewole, stated that with the new operational codes now in place, all the 24 cleaning service providers who participated in the workshop are expected to comply fully with the minimum standards established by the Corporation.

He noted that future assessments of contractors’ performances would be based strictly on compliance with the newly introduced standards and operational procedures.

Mr. Oyewole encouraged participants to maximise the opportunity provided by the workshop, assuring them that the BuPED Department remains available to support and guide operators towards improved performance and efficiency in their various areas of operation.

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