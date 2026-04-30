NNPC Commissions, hands over rehabilitated wards to National Orthopedic Hospital, Igbobi 

UGO AMADI

In keeping with its commitment to impact positively on the lives of Nigerians, NNPC Limited has commissioned and handed over three units of 100-bed capacity wards it rehabilitated as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility to the management of the National Orthopedic Hospital, Igbobi, Lagos.

The intervention carried out by the NNPC Foundation Ltd./Gte., the Corporate Social Responsibility arm of NNPC Limited, involved the rehabilitation and upgrade of Wards G, H, and J, complete with the installation of new beds and the introduction of a central medical gas system designed to enhance the standard of care provided by the hospital.

The rehabilitation also included the replacement of roofing and ceiling of the Wards, upgrade of electrical and mechanical systems, and installation of new vinyl floors in all three wards.

Prior to the intervention, the wards were in a state that limited their use, which in turn constrained the hospital’s in-patient care capacity.

Speaking at the commissioning and handover ceremony, the Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari, explained that the concept of profitability in NNPC Limited is not restricted to increase in production and revenue alone, as it embraces the level of social impact the company makes.

The GCEO, who was represented by the Chief Financial Officer, Adedapo Segun, said the Company is proud of the rehabilitation and upgrade work done in the hospital’s wards, because of its immense social impact.

On her part, Managing Director of NNPC Foundation, Emmanuella Arukwe, said through the intervention, NNPC Foundation has helped to strengthen a facility that has served Nigerians for many decades.

“Beyond the immediate benefits, this effort reflects the role NNPC Foundation plays as the social impact arm of NNPC Limited. Our focus remains on practical interventions that improve lives and align with national priorities in healthcare”, she stated.

Providing further view into the project, the Medical Director of the National Orthopedic Hospital, Igbobi, Dr. Wakeel Lawal, said the Management was constrained by the dire situation of the facilities to write to NNPC Foundation for intervention.

He expressed gratitude to the Management of NNPC Limited for granting the request and delivering an outstanding transformation in bringing the wards to international standards, stressing that what NNPC Limited has done goes beyond rehabilitation. It represents a renewal of hope. The commissioning and handover was witnessed by NNPC Ltd.’s Executive Vice President – Business Services, Mrs Sophia Mbakwe.

Highlight of the event was the commissioning and unveiling of a commemoration plaque by the representative of the GCEO in company of the Chief Medical Director of the hospital and H.R.H. Alhaji Rodiyallahu Alabi Yunusa, Baale of Bajulaiye Community in Somolu, who represented the Oba of Somolu, HRM Oba Kazeem Bashua as the Royal Father of the day.