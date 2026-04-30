Nigeria positions local oil firms as global partners at OTC 2026

Nigeria is pushing its indigenous oil and gas firms as global partners, using the Offshore Technology Conference 2026 in Houston to attract investment and reshape industry perceptions.

The Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN) says its delegation is focused on converting technical capacity into bankable partnerships and long-term collaborations.

Dr Joan Faluyi, PETAN Publicity Secretary, in a statement on Thursday, said the association would anchor Nigeria’s presence at the Nigerian Pavilion with a clear investment message.

“Our participation goes beyond visibility; it is about demonstrating that Nigerian firms are ready for serious global partnerships,” she said.

The conference is with the theme: ‘Africa’s Energy Transformation: Scaling Investment, Technology, and Local Capacity for Sustainable Growth’.

Faluyi said the conference theme reinforces Africa’s need to scale investment, technology and local capacity for sustainable growth.

She noted that PETAN was advancing a narrative that places indigenous companies at the centre of energy development.

“For us, local capacity is no longer complementary; it is the foundation of Nigeria’s energy future,” she said.

PETAN Executive Secretary, Mr Eloka Ejeh, said years of investment in skills and technology were yielding competitive results.

“The capabilities we present are built on deliberate development and proven performance.“We are engaging partners who recognise value and are willing to collaborate on equal terms,” he said.

Ejeh said the conference provided an opportunity to redefine how global investors view Nigerian firms.

He urged Original Equipment Manufacturers to move beyond transactional roles and build strategic alliances with local companies.

“As Africa expands energy access while pursuing sustainability, Nigerian firms offer both capacity and adaptability.

“Local expertise should be seen as an advantage, not a limitation,” he said

PETAN Chairman, Mr Wole Ogunsanya, said the conference marked a decisive moment for Nigeria’s energy sector.

“OTC 2026 allows us to present Nigerian companies as leaders, not followers, in Africa’s energy transition.

“We are here to influence decisions, not merely participate,” he said.

Ogunsanya said Nigeria’s delegation would host targeted engagements designed to unlock capital and strengthen partnerships.

He listed the African Energy Forum, the NCDMB–OEM Investment Forum and a strategic networking golf event among key activities.

“These engagements bring decision-makers together to convert interest into tangible investments,” he said.

He added that PETAN members covered a wide range of services, reflecting decades of accumulated expertise.

“Our strength lies in our diversity and depth, from engineering to logistics and reservoir management,” Ogunsanya said.