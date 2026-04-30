LP Convention: Ikezue Urges Unity, Inclusive Leadership as New Executives Emerge

By Kasie Abone

Venerable Tochukwu Sagacious Ikezue, a senatorial aspirant of the Labour Party (LP) for Anambra Central, has congratulated the party’s newly elected national leaders, led by Nenadi Esther Usman, following their emergence at the 2026 elective national convention.

Speaking at the convention held at the International Conference Centre, Umuahia, Ikezue described the leadership’s emergence as a demonstration of the confidence reposed in them by party members nationwide. He urged the new executives to see their election as a call to service, unity, and sacrifice in advancing the party’s ideals.

The cleric-turned-politician stressed that the responsibility ahead requires humility, dedication, and a strong commitment to the collective interest of both the party and Nigerians. He highlighted the importance of fostering love, mutual respect, and inclusiveness within the party, noting that its strength lies in accommodating diverse opinions and backgrounds.

According to him, building a culture where every member feels valued remains critical to sustaining cohesion and growth within the party.

Reflecting on the convention’s theme, “Labour Party Rising: United for Victory,” Ikezue said it underscores the need for unity, resilience, and shared commitment among members as the party seeks to consolidate its gains and strengthen its position in Nigeria’s political landscape.

He pledged continued support for the new leadership and called on party faithful to rally behind them, warning against actions capable of creating division. He maintained that only through a shared vision and collective effort can the party achieve electoral success and deliver people-oriented governance.

Ikezue expressed optimism that with sustained cooperation and strategic mobilisation, the Labour Party would secure future electoralg victories and expand its natiognal influence.

The g attracted key stakeholders Grom across the country, including Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, representatives of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress (TUC), as well as members of the media.

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