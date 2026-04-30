FCT reaffirms commitment to build supportive ecosystem for women entrepreneurs

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory, Mariya Mahmoud, has reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to building a supportive ecosystem for women entrepreneurs, positioning them as key drivers of inclusive and sustainable economic growth.

Speaking at the 2026 Global Africa Women’s Sustainability Conference for Women Entrepreneurs—organised by ImpactHER at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre, the Minister stressed that empowering women in business remains central to achieving long-term development goals in the FCT.

She highlighted the growing influence of African women across critical sectors including agriculture, renewable energy, fashion, and fintech, noting that their contributions are reshaping enterprise and driving innovation across the continent.

Mahmoud however, acknowledged persistent structural barriers hindering women entrepreneurs, citing limited access to finance, markets, technology, and policy support as major challenges that must be addressed.

She underscored the importance of platforms such as the Africa Green Conference, describing them as vital for increasing visibility, encouraging collaboration, and influencing policies that unlock opportunities for women-led enterprises.

On reforms within the FCT, Mahmoud disclosed that the administration under Nyesom Wike is prioritising infrastructure development, strengthening capacity-building programmes, and streamlining business processes to ease regulatory constraints and improve the ease of doing business.

“The future we seek, prosperous, equitable, and sustainable, can not be achieved without the active leadership of women. Women entrepreneurs are not just participants in the economy; they are architects of a new development paradigm,” she stated.

The Minister also applauded ImpactHER for its sustained efforts in advancing women’s economic empowerment and convening a conference that is shaping conversations around sustainability and enterprise in Africa.

Earlier, the Founder of ImpactHER, Efe Ukala, called for urgent global recognition of the innovations already being driven by African women, urging stakeholders to align with realities on the ground.

She emphasised that African women are already leading in sustainable enterprise and should be repositioned from beneficiaries to key architects of a thriving, sustainable African future.

Ukala further highlighted the immense opportunities within the green economy, revealing that the sector is valued at over $5 trillion globally and continues to expand rapidly, even as African women remain largely excluded from high-value markets.

She identified critical barriers such as lack of certification, regulatory compliance issues, and limited access to global standards as factors constraining women entrepreneurs despite their active participation in trade.

According to her, the conference is designed to bridge these gaps by equipping women with the necessary tools, networks, and knowledge to access formal markets, obtain certifications, and scale their businesses internationally.

Reaffirming ImpactHER’s impact, Ukala disclosed that the organisation has supported over 250,000 women across Africa and the Caribbean, strengthening its commitment to advancing women-led economic transformation.

For a better society

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