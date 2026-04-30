Extra-judicial killing: Police dismiss ASP, 3 other senior officers in Delta

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force has recommended dismissal of an Assistant Superintendent of Police, ASP, Nuhu Usman and three other officers of the security agency for extrajudicial killing of one Mene Ogidi in Effurun, Delta State

The Inspector-General of Police IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu at a press briefing at the Force Headquarters on Wednesday in Abuja said the decision followed the recommendation of the Force Disciplinary Committee, FDC that deliberated on the matter after it was reported to his office

He said that the action of the trio who are confirmed Police officers is criminal, unprofessional and has no place in the Nigeria Police Force.

According to the IGP, upon receiving the report on the killing, he immediately ordered the transfer of all involved officers from the Delta State Command to the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

He said they were compelled to face the full weight of the law through the agency’s internal disciplinary machinery without delay.

The IGP further said that the Force Disciplinary Committee FDC was already in session when the investigation commenced and he directed that ASP Nuhu Usman and other Superintendents of Police face the Force Disciplinary Committee directly.

He said that the FDC has recommended the immediate dismissal of the officers involved in the killing as well as their criminal prosecution for unlawful homicide.

The Police boss also stated that no criminal suspicion against any citizen by a Police officer justifies extra-judicial killing, adding that he has recommended the ratification of the dismissal by the Police Service Commission.

He extended the deepest condolences of the Nigeria Police Force NPF to the family of the deceased noting that when a life is lost, no statement can fill the void.

The IGP also appealed to the residents of Delta State and the nation at large to remain calm and law-abiding as the authorities has taken over the matter and would ensure that justice is served swiftly and transparently.

For a better society

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