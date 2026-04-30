Ekiti church attack: CAN demands immediate rescue of abducted worshippers

The Christian Association of Nigeria has condemned the killing of a pastor and the abduction of worshippers during an attack on a church gathering in Eda Oniyo, Ekiti State, urging swift government intervention to rescue the victims and strengthen security in vulnerable communities.

The condemnation followed a violent incident on Tuesday night, when gunmen stormed a Christ Apostolic Church in Eda Oniyo, Ilejemeje Local Government Area of Ekiti State, killing a pastor and abducting an unspecified number of worshippers.

The attack, which occurred around 8:30 p.m. during a church programme, has thrown the community into panic, with residents expressing growing concern over rising insecurity in the area.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, CAN President Archbishop Daniel Okoh described the incident as “deeply disturbing, to say the least.”

The association strongly denounced the incident, describing it as an assault on both faith and humanity.

It stated, “We condemn this heinous act in the strongest possible terms. People had gathered peacefully to worship God, and they were met with violence.

“This is not just an attack on a church; it is a brutal assault on our shared humanity and the sanctity of life.”

CAN expressed condolences to the family of the slain cleric and solidarity with the victims and the wider Christian community in Ekiti State.

It also demanded urgent efforts to secure the release of those abducted.

The statement read, “We mourn with the family of the slain Pastor and stand in full solidarity with the victims and the entire Christian community in Ekiti State. Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have been taken, and we call for their immediate and safe release.”

Linking the attack to a broader pattern of insecurity, CAN noted that similar incidents have recently occurred in other parts of the country, including Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi State, where gunmen reportedly abducted residents, including clergy and their families.

The association warned that continued attacks on places of worship and rural communities were heightening fears across the country.

It stated, “This attack further heightens concerns about the safety of lives and the protection of communities. No one should have to live in fear, and no place of worship must ever become a hunting ground for criminals.”

CAN called on the government and security agencies to take immediate and decisive action, insisting that the protection of citizens is a fundamental responsibility of the state.

It declared, “We must be unequivocal: the protection of lives and property is the primary responsibility of government. We call on the authorities and security agencies to act swiftly, decisively, and transparently.

“Those responsible for this atrocity must be apprehended and brought to justice without delay. Every necessary effort must be made to rescue those abducted unharmed.”

The association also urged “increased security presence” in rural and vulnerable areas, as well as improved intelligence gathering to prevent further attacks. It further stressed the moral and social implications of continued violence against civilians and worshippers.

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