Bode George advocates for fundamental principles that governs civilized society

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Olabode George, has stated that now that Nigeria democracy is under scrutiny, it becomes necessary for the country to return to the foundational principles that govern civilized society.

Chief George in a statement he personally signed, stated that one of the most enduring of such principles is embodied in the Magna Carta—the Great Charter of the year 1215—which established a truth that has shaped democratic systems across centuries:

He maintained that one of the principles is that no authority is above the law.”This principle is not merely historical; it is the bedrock upon which modern democratic governance rests.” He said.

The elderstateman said the principle highlighted that a functioning democracy depends on:the rule of law, the freedom of opposition and the independence of institutions.

Chief George pointed out that where the rule of law are weakened, democracy itself is placed at risk.

He stressed that the right of opposition voices to organise, to speak, and to contest power is not a privilege granted by those in authority, but it is a constitutional necessity. “To suppress dissent or undermine opposition structures is to erode the very framework that legitimises governance.”

Chief George explained that the enduring lesson of the Magna Carta is clear, and stated that power must be restrained by law, authority must be accountable and leadership must be subjected to constitutional limits.

“Even the sovereign who once ruled England without restraint was compelled to accept that his authority had boundaries.In the same spirit, no modern president, however powerful, can stand above the law or act outside the constitutional order.

“Democracy requires balance a healthy political system is not defined by uniform agreement but by structured disagreement. Opposition is not an enemy of the state; it is a pillar of democratic stability.”

Chief George added that when opposition is silenced: accountability diminishes, governance weakens and public trust erodes.

He explained that calling for fundamental principles that govern a society is not a matter of politics alone but to make the country better,

“Nations endure not because of the strength of individuals, but because of the strength of their institutions and the integrity of their laws.

“To preserve democracy is to uphold fairness over force, law over power and principle over expediency.

“In moments such as this, when the health of a nation’s democracy is under scrutiny, it becomes necessary to return to the foundational principles that govern civilised societies.” Chief George maintained.

For a better society

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