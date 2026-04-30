Bauchi Senator, Shehu Buba vows to unseat Bala Mohammed, picks APC Gov’ship forms

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

A serving Senator. Alhaji Shehu Buba, who represents Bauchi South Senatorial District, has declared his intention to contest the Bauchi State Governorship election after purchasing the All Progressives Congress (APC) Expression of Interest and Nomination forms in Abuja.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after obtaining the forms on Tuesday, Buba expressed gratitude for the opportunity to participate in another election cycle and vowed that this time around, the APC will take over Bauchi State from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

“I thank God for allowing us to witness another cycle of elections,” he said, confirming that he was physically present to collect his nomination documents to contest the governorship election.

“As we have seen, I am physically present to obtain my nomination forms, which I have done,” the senator stated.

He used the occasion to call on other aspirants seeking various elective positions under the APC to take advantage of the process now advertised by the party to obtain their forms before the closing date.

“We were asked to come here, and we are here. I have obtained my own form now,” Buba told reporters at the Sbuja Continental Hotel. His appearance makes him one of the early aspirants to formally join the race for the APC governorship ticket in Bauchi.

When asked about his chances against the PDP which currently governs Bauchi State, Senator Buba expressed strong confidence in the APC’s prospects insisting that the state remains an APC stronghold despite being led by the PDP.

“We stand a very good chance to take over Bauchi from the ruling PDP. I am optimistic because Bauchi is an APC state, and you can attest to that,” he said.

The senator argued that voter sentiment in the state still favours the APC ahead of the next election.

Buba criticised the performance of the PDP-led administration in Bauchi, saying it had not met the expectations of residents.

“The PDP government has failed the people of Bauchi,” he declared, positioning his aspiration as a corrective measure for what he described as governance gaps.

The senator highlighted being the first aspirant to obtain the APC nomination form for the Bauchi governorship as a signal of preparedness and momentum. “Being the first person to obtain the form as an aspirant, be rest assured that, if I get the ticket, we will send the PDP out,” Buba stated.

The senator’s declaration sets the stage for what is expected to be a competitive primary within the APC, as other contenders are anticipated to pick forms in the coming days.

Political observers say the Bauchi governorship race will be closely watched given the state’s strategic electoral weight.

With his formal entry into the race, Senator Shehu Buba has launched his bid to return Bauchi to APC control, framing the 2027 election as a referendum on the PDP’s stewardship and a chance for the APC to reclaim the state.

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