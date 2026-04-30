33 ambassadors get letters credence, 32 pending – FG

Nigeria has made further progress in its diplomatic accreditation, as 33 of the 65 ambassadors named by President Bola Tinubu have secured agrément from host countries, while 32 await approval.

According to The Punch, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Kimiebi Ebienfa said the cleared envoy count has now reached 33.

“Thirty-three ambassadors have now secured agréments from host countries,” Ebienfa said.

He added that the envoys would proceed to their respective missions after completing their induction programme, which commenced on Monday and is scheduled to end today (Wednesday).

Ebienfa said, “After the induction, those who have been accepted will proceed to their Missions.”

The ministry had earlier stated that over 25 ambassadors had secured agrément as of April 17.

Agrément refers to the formal consent granted by receiving countries following due diligence on nominated diplomats.

On Monday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs commenced the induction programme for the newly appointed envoys.

In her remarks at the opening session of the induction course for career and non-career ambassadors and high commissioners-designate in Abuja, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, urged the envoys to project a positive image of Nigeria while navigating limited resources and complex global realities.

She emphasised the critical role of diplomats in shaping Nigeria’s international perception and advancing national interests.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu noted that while Nigeria faces numerous challenges, including insecurity, resource mobilisation and infrastructure deficits, ambassadors must not conceal these realities but instead draw constructive international attention to them.

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