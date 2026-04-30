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Politics

2027 : Ex-minister eyes Senate seat, begs Anambra North constituents for support

by Peter Anayo083

 

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

Ahead of the 2027 general election, a former Minister of Transportation, Prince John Emeka, who wants to contest for Anambra North Senatorial district, has begged his constituents for support, pledging to continue to provide dividends of democracy to them like he did in the past when he was a minister for Transportation.

Addressing a mammoth crowd of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) faithful from the Senatorial zone to support his bid ahead of the party’s forthcoming primaries, the former Minister expressed optimism that his constituents would not let him down.

The APGA faithful from the Senatorial zone composed of Local Government chairmen, women leaders, youth leaders, and party secretaries at both local government and ward levels.

Emeka emphasized the need for collective effort to secure victory at the primaries, noting that APGA had strengthened grassroots participation and empowered its members across the state.

The former Minister assured party faithful of his readiness to serve with integrity if given the mandate, maintaining that his track record and credibility distinguished him among other aspirants, thereby positioning him as a reliable choice for effective representation.

Emeka also pledged to operate an open-door policy, stressing his commitment to staying connected with the people and responding to their needs.

According to him, accessibility and transparency would remain central to his leadership approach, ensuring that constituents were actively involved in governance.

His words, “I will run an open-door policy because I want to remain close to the people I represent and understand their needs at all times,” adding that his reputation for integrity remains intact.

He further commended party leaders for their dedication and continued efforts toward the growth and stability of APGA, describing their commitment as vital to the party’s success.

 

For a better society

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