Trump celebrates tight US-Britain relationship as he welcomed King Charles

President Donald Trump on Tuesday declared that the centuries old relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom is no longer separable as he received visiting King Charles III and Queen Camilla to a state visit amid tensions over the Iran war.

Trump said that the two countries had a “special relationship, and we hope it will always remain that way.” He also praised the British military, saying that “nobody fought better together” with the United States.

“In the centuries since we won our independence, Americans have had no closer friends than the British,” President Trump said, as the visit marks the 250th anniversary of the US colonies independence from British rule.

After Trump’s welcome speech, four US jets roared over the White House in a noisy flypast as Trump, Charles, Queen Camilla and First Lady Melania Trump watched.

Daily Champion reports that King Charles III of the United Kingdom arrived the United States on a scheduled working visit in the company of Queen Camilla. They were received by President Donald Trum and the First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump.

King Charles had hosted President Trump to state visit to Britain last September.

Charles shook hands with top Trump administration officials, including Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The king and the President Trump inspected troops from different branches of the US armed forces.

On the second day of the four-day state visit, King Charles would later address the US Congress and is expected to call in his speech for “reconciliation and renewal” amid the recent strains in US-UK ties.

A band of soldiers dressed in uniforms from the Revolutionary War that drove the British out of America two and a half centuries ago then marched past, playing fife and drums.

As the ceremony unfolded, construction noise could be heard from the site of the huge $400 million ballroom that Trump is building at the White House.

The Trumps are next due to host the royals in the Oval Office behind closed doors. In the evening, they will return to the White House for a grand state dinner.

Security has been tight for the visit, which comes just days after a shooting at a White House Correspondents’ Dinner attended by Trump.

The first day of the trip featured a more informal welcome, with the Trumps treating Charles and Camilla to tea and cakes in the White House before showing them beehives on the famed lawn.

But the second day will feature perhaps the most public-facing moment, when Charles becomes the first British monarch to address Congress since his mother, Queen Elizabeth, in 1991.

It comes at a delicate moment after Trump raged over London’s refusal to help with his war in Iran.

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