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Senate passes Nigerian Port Economic Regulatory Agency Bill

by Peter Anayo0114

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

 

The Senate, on Tuesday at the plenary session in Abuja, passed the Nigerian Port Economic Regulatory Agency Bill, 2026.

The Senate passed the bill following a motion moved by the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central) and seconded by the Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro (PDP, Benue South).

According to parliamentary proceedings, the Senators had before consideration, rescinded their earlier decision on the bill, as previously passed and transmitted to the President for assent.

The Chamber then resolved into the Committee of the Whole to embark on clause-by-clause consideration of the bill.

At the Committee of the Whole, Senator Bamidele informed the Senate that, following critical examination by the Ministry of Justice, fundamental issues were identified requiring fresh legislative action on the bill.

The lawmaker also noted that a technical committee comprising the Senate, House of Representatives, and Legal drafting experts from the Directorate of Legal Services had convened to consider the issues raised.

Bamidele said that the Committee was mandated to resolve the issues raised after the detailed scrutiny of the bill and recommend necessary corrections for legislative reconsideration.

Relying on Orders 1(b) and 52(6) of the Senate Standing Orders, the lawmakers rescinded their earlier decision on the bill, as previously passed.

The Committee, thereafter, recommitted the bill to the Committee of the Whole for comprehensive consideration, amendment, and passage, in line with legislative procedures.

During the Committee of the Whole, the legislators subsequently did a clause-by-clause consideration of the document and finally passed the bill.

 

For a better society

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