OPEC Is Fracturing – But Nigeria’s real problem is at home  

By Sola Adebawo

For decades, Nigeria’s engagement with OPEC has followed a familiar script: quotas, compliance, and the politics of collective supply management.

Today, that script is under strain.

Much of the current commentary focuses on exits, fractures, and geopolitical divergence within OPEC. These are real developments. But they do not fully capture what is changing.

What is unfolding is not just a weakening of OPEC.

It is a system gradually being outgrown by the realities it once helped shape.

And for Nigeria, this shift lands at a particularly sensitive moment.

A Structure Under Pressure

OPEC was built on a simple premise: coordinated supply among major producers could influence global prices.

For a time, it worked.

But that model depended on conditions that are no longer stable. Supply is more fragmented. Energy markets are more diversified. And producer priorities are no longer aligned.

More importantly, producers are no longer operating on the same timeline.

Some are preserving long-term value. Others are accelerating production, seeking to monetize reserves before demand patterns shift.

Quotas assume shared pacing.

The reality is a divergence in urgency.

From Coordination to Constraint

In this context, what was once coordination increasingly feels like constraint, particularly for producers with low-cost barrels and strong execution capacity.

For them, limiting output is no longer simply stabilizing.

It is a strategic compromise.

And increasingly, one they may choose not to make.

Nigeria’s Constraint Is Not Primarily Quotas

For Nigeria, however, the issue has always been different.

Public debate often frames OPEC as a limiting force. But in practice, Nigeria has often been less constrained by quotas than by internal system limitations.

For years, production has underperformed relative to capacity. Infrastructure gaps, pipeline vandalism, crude theft, regulatory uncertainty, delayed investments, and inconsistent policy signals have all played a role.

In many instances, Nigeria has struggled to meet its allocated quota.

This is the uncomfortable reality.

The binding constraint is not external.

It is internal.

A System Under Reform — But Not Yet Stabilised

Recent policy efforts are beginning to address this.

The Petroleum Industry Act has provided a more structured regulatory framework. There are renewed attempts to stabilise upstream investment. Security interventions have improved production in some corridors. Indigenous operators are stepping into assets previously held by international oil companies.

These are important shifts.

But they are not yet sufficient.

Because reform in Nigeria’s energy system has historically been uneven.

Policy clarity is often followed by implementation friction. Investment commitments are announced but slow to materialise. Even where policy intent is clear, execution risk continues to shape investment decisions. Gains in production are offset by disruptions elsewhere in the system.

The result is a system in transition, but not yet in equilibrium.

The Real Risk: A More Competitive Market

If OPEC’s influence weakens, Nigeria does not simply lose a coordinating platform.

It faces a more competitive market.

Without strong collective supply management:

price volatility increases

competition among producers intensifies

buyers become more selective

In such a market, advantages shift toward producers who can deliver:

consistent output

lower costs

reliable infrastructure

predictable regulatory environments

This is where Nigeria’s challenge becomes clearer.

Not all barrels compete equally.

And in a less coordinated system, those differences matter more.

In practice, this also translates into higher risk premiums and slower capital deployment.

From External Alignment to Internal Performance

This moment requires a shift in strategic focus.

From:

negotiating position within OPEC

To:

strengthening performance within the market itself

For Nigeria, that means confronting long-standing structural issues:

securing production infrastructure

reducing losses across the value chain

improving regulatory consistency

accelerating investment execution

strengthening institutional coordination

These are not new priorities.

But they are now more urgent.

Because the external cushion is weakening.

The Fiscal Dimension

There is also a deeper economic implication.

Nigeria’s fiscal structure remains heavily dependent on oil revenues. Budget assumptions, exchange rate stability, and broader macroeconomic planning are all tied, directly or indirectly, to hydrocarbon performance.

In a more volatile and competitive oil market, this dependence becomes riskier.

This is why production shortfalls are not just sectoral issues. They translate directly into fiscal pressure, currency instability, and broader economic strain.

This reinforces the need for:

production stability

revenue predictability

and, over time, broader economic diversification

Without these, external shocks transmit more directly into domestic instability.

Beyond the Question of OPEC

It is tempting to frame the moment in binary terms: remain within OPEC or exit.

But this is the wrong question.

Because the real shift is not institutional.

It is structural.

The question is not whether OPEC holds.

It is whether Nigeria can operate effectively in a world where coordination is weaker and competition is sharper.

Conclusion: The End of Assumptions

OPEC may continue to evolve. It may fragment further, adapt, or retain influence in new forms.

But for Nigeria, the more consequential question lies closer to home.

Not in the strength of the organisation.

But in the strength of its own systems.

Because as coordination weakens, one reality becomes clearer:

Nigeria can no longer rely on structure to compensate for performance.

It must build a system that can compete on its own terms.

Sola Adebawo is an institutional strategy and public affairs leader with deep experience at the intersection of energy, governance, policy, and strategic communication. His writing explores reform, political economy, leadership, culture, and the relationship between institutions and public life. He is an author, scholar, and ordained minister.