Okpebholo reaffirms partnership with FG on water infrastructure

CHRIS AKHABUE, Edo

The Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has reaffirmed Edo State’s commitment to deepening collaboration with the Federal Government to accelerate water infrastructure, improve security around critical assets, and deliver tangible benefits to residents.

The governor made this known on Tuesday at the Government House in Benin City while receiving minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Joseph Utsev, who led a delegation from the Benin-Owena River Basin Development Authority (BORBDA) on a courtesy visit.

Responding to the minister’s remarks, Okpebholo stressed that federal-state partnership remains crucial to sustainable development, particularly in the water sector.

He disclosed that he had personally visited some of the facilities under the authority and expressed concern over reported cases of vandalism and wastage of public resources.

According to him, “A lot of resources are being wasted. This is not acceptable. You cannot invest so much and have it destroyed by acts of vandalism. We are taking steps to strengthen security around such areas.”

The governor revealed the ongoing plans to establish a security outfit in vulnerable locations, including Obayantor, describing the area as volatile.

He added that the presence of a Forward Operating Base (FOB) would significantly help in safeguarding lives and infrastructure.

On the issue of funding, Okpebholo assured that Edo State would look into meeting its counterpart obligations for ongoing federal water projects, particularly the Jattu Dam in Etsako West Local Government Area.

He noted that the project, once completed, would address water challenges in Edo North.

“We will look into the 25 percent counterpart funding to ensure we meet our obligations. But beyond funding, timely completion is critical. Our people need water, and that project must be delivered on schedule,” he said.

He further linked ongoing developments in the state to the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, emphasizing that Edo is aligning with national priorities through visible projects and infrastructure renewal.

Earlier in his address, Minister Utsev commended the Edo State Government for its cooperation and ongoing infrastructural improvements, particularly road works leading to federal facilities.

In his speech, the minister highlighted key challenges facing BORBDA operations in the state, including security threats to facilities and encroachment on project sites. He specifically raised concerns about vandalism and illegal activities around the Obayantor axis, calling for enhanced protection measures.

Utsev also appealed for the state government’s support in safeguarding federal water infrastructure and reclaiming encroached lands in areas such as Obayantor, Illushi, and other operational zones.

On infrastructure, the minister noted that the Jattu Dam project, being jointly implemented, has recorded significant progress. However, he urged the state to fulfill its counterpart funding commitment of about 25 percent to ensure timely completion.

Additionally, he called for urgent intervention at the Auchi Integrated Farm, where erosion is threatening facilities, and commended the governor’s efforts in road rehabilitation, including work on the Benin-Sapele Road.

The minister expressed optimism that strengthened collaboration between Edo State and the Federal Government would boost agricultural productivity, water supply, and rural development across the state.

The visit underscored growing synergy between both levels of government in addressing critical infrastructure and development needs in the State.

For a better society

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