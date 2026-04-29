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Obasa announces removal of Assembly Clerk, Onafeko, confirms fresh appointments

by Peter Anayo063

The Lagos State House of Assembly has removed Barrister Olalekan Onafeko as Clerk of the House.

Onafeko had served in the position since January 14, 2022.

Announcing the development during plenary on Tuesday, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa said the removal was based on the expiration of Onafeko’s tenure.

Obasa, however, announced the appointment of Adenike Osinowo as the new Clerk of the House.

Meanwhile, the Assembly also confirmed Latifat Ogbara as Chairman of the Lagos State House of Assembly Service Commission (LAHASCOM).

The House further confirmed Remi Bello as a member of the Commission.

 

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