NUPRC’s New Board targets stronger oversight, improved infrastructure as Abe assumes leadership

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The newly constituted board of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) formally resumed duties on April 28, 2026, vowing to strengthen the Commission’s ability to effectively discharge its statutory responsibilities.

Chairman of the board, Magnus Abe, emphasized that the essence of the board’s existence is to deliver stronger leadership and provide robust oversight for the Commission’s operations.

He noted that collaboration with management would remain central to achieving institutional growth and national development.

“I want to assure management that we are here strategically to work with you and see that, as much as possible, we work together to uplift the Commission and to help our country.”

Abe further assured that the board would prioritise improving the Commission’s working environment, stressing that securing a more suitable office space is critical to enhancing staff efficiency and productivity.

According to him, proper accommodation should rank above other immediate needs of the Commission.

“I believe that of all the priorities we should have, getting a proper office accommodation should take priority over everything else,” he stated.

In her remarks, the Commission Chief Executive, Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, congratulated the newly inaugurated board members and reiterated the Commission’s reliance on their guidance in line with the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act.

She described the timing of the inauguration as significant, citing the current surge in global oil and gas prices driven by tensions in the Middle East.

Eyesan pointed out that the industry is experiencing heightened uncertainty due to geopolitical conflicts and the ongoing energy transition, urging Nigeria to strategically position itself to respond to these challenges.

“Today, the oil and gas industry is seeing volatility because of the war in the Middle East and the transition and its impact on the industry.

“Nigeria must position itself to respond appropriately to both the energy transition imperative and the disruptions in the Middle East. I believe the Commission is positioned for the shocks or eventuality that may arise,” she added.

According to her, the Commission is well-prepared to withstand potential shocks arising from global disruptions, adding that management remains committed to ongoing reforms within the sector.

Earlier at the inauguration ceremony, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, said the event reflects the Federal Government’s determination to reinforce governance structures in the petroleum industry.

Akume explained that as the highest governance body within the Commission, the board is expected to provide clear policy direction, ensure institutional stability, and boost investor confidence while promoting sustainable growth in the upstream oil sector.

He added that the development aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which focuses on strengthening institutions, upholding the rule of law, and promoting integrity in public service.

“This development is firmly aligned with the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr. President, which prioritises strong institutions, the rule of law, and integrity in public service,” Akume stated.

He also charged board members to maintain high standards of corporate governance, ensure transparency and accountability, and collaborate effectively with stakeholders without compromising the Commission’s regulatory independence.

The board members inaugurated include Magnus Abe as Chairman; Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan; Engineer Sunday Babalola and Engineer Paul Jezhi as non-executive commissioners; Bashari Indabawa and Muhammed Sabo Lamido as executive commissioners; Mrs. Patience Oyekunle, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

Others are Engineer Mustapha Lamorde, Executive Director (HSEC), Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA); and Mr. Dalhat Muhammad Kamal of the Ministry of Finance. Ms. Olayemi Adeboyejo will serve as Commission Secretary and Legal Adviser.

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