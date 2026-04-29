No leadership vacuum in Kwara ADC – Chieftain

The Kwara State chapter of the African Democratic Congress, ADC has said its chairman, Prince Adebayo Akadi, remains firmly in control of the party’s structure in the state amid ongoing internal developments at the national level.

The position was contained in a statement signed by the state Publicity Secretary, Ibraheem Alfa Abdulrasheed Gbagba.

“The Kwara State Chairman, Prince Adebayo Akadi, remains a committed and recognised leader of the party in the state. He continues to provide leadership and guidance in line with the constitution and core values of the ADC,” the party stated.

The party maintained that there is no leadership vacuum in the state chapter, dismissing any suggestion of internal disarray at the state level.

On the planned congress, the party expressed support for the exercise but stressed that it must strictly follow due process and align with directives from the national leadership.

“Regarding the planned congress, the Kwara State chapter added that it aligns fully with due process and the directives of the party’s national leadership.

“Any congress or party activity we support must follow laid-down procedures and reflect transparency, fairness and inclusiveness,” it stressed.

The party also distanced itself from any factional claims to the national leadership, reaffirming its loyalty to what it described as the legitimate structure of the ADC.

“On the broader national developments, the Kwara State ADC reaffirms its loyalty and readiness to support the legitimate national leadership of the party,” it stated.

While providing an update on efforts to resolve the crisis, the party disclosed that it is engaging stakeholders and pursuing reconciliation to maintain unity within its ranks.

“At the state level, efforts are ongoing to foster unity among members. The leadership is actively reaching out to all stakeholders and party faithful to encourage reconciliation, cooperation, and collective progress,” the statement read further.

It maintained that it is committed to resolving internal issues through dialogue and lawful means while strengthening internal democracy.

“We are committed to resolving internal issues through dialogue and lawful means while positioning the party as a credible alternative for the people,” it pointed out.

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