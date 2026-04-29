Nigeria, Saudi Arabia to explore livestock development for global competitiveness

NJEMANZE EMANUEL, Abuja

The minister of Livestock Development, Idi Maiha, on Monday received a delegation from Omrantech Trading Company, a Saudi Arabian firm, and Baba Frayo Investment Ltd to explore strategic investment and offtake partnerships in Nigeria’s red meat and broader agricultural value chain.

Welcoming the delegation, Maiha reiterated Nigeria’s bold vision to transform its livestock sector into a globally competitive industry.

“Nigeria represents one of the most promising livestock markets in the world, currently valued at over $32 billion, with a clear pathway to grow this to $74 billion within the next decade,” he stated.

“Our strategy is focused on modernising the entire ecosystem—from animal genetics and feed systems to disease control, processing, cold chain logistics, and export readiness,” he added.

The minister highlighted Nigeria’s comparative advantage, including proximity to Gulf markets, competitive production costs, and strong domestic demand.

“With a population of over 235 million people and rising consumption patterns, Nigeria offers both a large internal market and a gateway to regional and international trade,” he said.

The Minister further said, “Today, global demand for red meat is rising, particularly in the Gulf region. Nigeria is uniquely positioned to serve this demand efficiently, with significantly shorter logistics timelines compared to traditional exporters.”

Mukhtar reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to creating a business-friendly environment for investors, saying “We are ready to provide the necessary support—from land access to policy clarity—to ensure that investors can operate efficiently and profitably.”

Discussions also explored opportunities in feed and fodder production, veterinary pharmaceuticals, leather processing, and infrastructure development, as well as the importance of food security and supply chain resilience.

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, Chairman of Omtantech Trading Company, Dr. Ali Fahd Ajouf, expressed confidence in Nigeria’s potential, saying, “We see Nigeria as a strategic entry point for agricultural investment in Africa”.

Dr. Ajouf added that “the scale of opportunity, combined with the commitment of the government, makes Nigeria a compelling destination for long-term investment.

“We look forward to deepening our engagement and returning with concrete proposals,” he added.

Both parties underscored the importance of strengthening Global South cooperation, particularly in advancing food security and sustainable trade, with the delegation expected to return following further feasibility assessments.

This commitment by both parties signals the beginning of a promising and mutually beneficial partnership aimed at unlocking the full potential of Nigeria’s livestock and agricultural sectors.

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