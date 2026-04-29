NEMA receives 181 Nigerian returnees from Libya

The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, has received 181 Nigerian returnees from Tripoli, Libya, under the Assisted Voluntary Return programme facilitated by the International Organisation for Migration in partnership with the Federal Government.

The agency disclosed this in a post on its X account on Tuesday, stating that its Lagos Operations Office received the returnees in collaboration with the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons.

The statement read, “The National Emergency Management Agency, Lagos Operations Office, in collaboration with the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, has received 181 Nigerian returnees from Tripoli, Libya, under the ongoing Assisted Voluntary Return programme facilitated by the International Organisation for Migration in partnership with the Federal Government of Nigeria.”

The agency added that, “The returnees arrived on 27th April 2026 at approximately 20:13 hours at the Cargo Terminal of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, aboard an Air Buraq Airline flight with registration number 5A-BAB.”

It further stated, “The breakdown of the returnees includes 159 adults comprising 64 males and 95 females, 12 children made up of 5 males and 7 females, as well as 10 infants comprising 6 males and 4 females.”

According to the statement, upon arrival, officials of the Nigeria Immigration Service carried out biometric registration and documentation to ensure accurate records and facilitate seamless reintegration.

The agency noted that, “In line with the Federal Government’s commitment to ensuring the safe, dignified, and humane return of its citizens, the returnees were provided with immediate humanitarian assistance, including food and potable water, medical care, ambulance services, luggage handling, logistics support, as well as counselling and coordination services.”

It added, “The reception exercise was successfully conducted in an orderly manner through effective collaboration among relevant stakeholders, ensuring the provision of necessary support services to the returnees.”

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