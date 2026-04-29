NECA urges stakeholders to strengthen psychosocial work environments for sustainable growth

The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) has called on employers, policymakers, and other key stakeholders to intensify efforts toward developing and sustaining healthy psychosocial work environments as a critical pathway to improved productivity, employee wellbeing, and organisational resilience.

This call was made by the Director-General of NECA, Mr. Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, in commemoration of the 2026 World Day for Safety and Health at Work, themed “Good Psychosocial Working Environments: A Pathway to Thriving Workers and Strong Organisations.”

According to him, the theme highlights the growing importance of mental and emotional wellbeing in the workplace and reinforces the need for a more holistic approach to occupational safety and health.

“Across sectors, there is increasing recognition that workplace wellbeing extends beyond physical safety. A healthy psychosocial work environment where employees feel valued, supported, and able to perform optimally is essential for organisational effectiveness and long-term sustainability,” the Director-General stated.

Mr. Oyerinde noted that while progress has been made in improving workplace practices, there is a need for sustained and collective action to further strengthen psychosocial conditions in line with evolving global standards, including guidance from the International Labour Organization (ILO).

He emphasised that psychosocial wellbeing is influenced by how work is structured, managed, and experienced, and encouraged stakeholders to adopt intentional strategies that promote positive work environments. These include clear job roles, manageable workloads, supportive leadership, open communication, and policies that promote work-life balance and inclusion.

“Creating healthy psychosocial work environments requires deliberate and continuous effort. Employers, in particular, play a pivotal role by embedding supportive systems and fostering workplace cultures rooted in trust, respect, and fairness,” he added.

The Director-General also underscored the importance of strengthening institutional frameworks and workplace practices that support employee wellbeing, including access to counselling services, employee engagement mechanisms, and transparent organisational policies.

He further referenced the NSITF–NECA Safe Workplace Intervention Project (SWIP) as a practical demonstration of NECA’s commitment to advancing workplace safety through proactive and preventive approaches. The initiative, implemented in collaboration with the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), evolved from the Employees’ Compensation Scheme.

“While the Employees’ Compensation Scheme provides support in cases of workplace incidents, NECA continues to emphasise prevention as the most effective approach to workplace safety. This includes expanding the scope of safety initiatives to address psychosocial risks alongside physical hazards,” he stated.

Through SWIP, NECA and NSITF have supported organisations in strengthening occupational safety and health systems, conducted risk assessments, facilitated stakeholder engagement, and recognised organisations demonstrating strong commitment to safety standards.

Looking ahead, NECA urged all stakeholders to integrate psychosocial risk management into existing workplace safety frameworks, ensuring a more comprehensive and sustainable approach to employee wellbeing.

As part of activities marking this year’s commemoration, NECA will host a Knowledge Sharing Session on April 30, 2026, themed: “From Compliance to Commitment: Building Sustainable Safety Cultures at Work.” The session will provide a platform for stakeholders to share insights, exchange best practices, and reinforce collective commitment to safer and healthier workplaces.

NECA therefore calls on Employers, Government Institutions, and Social Partners to continue working collaboratively to build work environments that not only drive productivity but also support the dignity, wellbeing, and full potential of every worker.