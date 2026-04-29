NDLEA raids 3 illicit drug warehouses in Lagos, recovers N16.9 bn worth of opioids

. We’ll continue to degrade your financial base, dismantle your networks, Marwa warns cartels

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have raided three illicit drug warehouses hidden in a residential estate in Okota area of Lagos where Two Million Three Hundred and Sixty Thousand (2,360,000) pills of high-potency tramadol 225mg and One Million Nine Hundred and Nine Thousand Four Hundred (1,909,400) bottles of codeine syrup with a combined street value of Sixteen Billion Nine Hundred and Twenty Seven Million Two Hundred Thousand Naira (N16,927,200,000.00) only, were recovered.

The high stakes intelligence-led coordinated operations were conducted on Friday 17th April 2026 at 98 Olukayode Awofisayo Street, Park View Estate, Ago Palace, Okota where a large warehouse was uncovered and two others at 5 Charles Ndumetu Street, Park View Estate, Ago Palace, Okota, Lagos State.

Recovered from the three warehouses were 19,094 cartons containing 1,909,400 bottles of codeine syrup and 2,360,000 pills of high-potency tramadol 225mg pills in another 34 cartons.

This was contained by a statement issued on Wednesday by Femi Babafemi spokesman for the Agency.

Reacting to the development, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) said the successful operations have dealt a staggering blow to the heart of the pharmaceutical drug black market, leading to the dismantling of a major drug syndicate in the country.

Marwa expressed his profound pride in the operatives involved, describing the seizure as a monumental victory in the ongoing fight against substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking in Nigeria.

According to him, “The scale of this recovery, nearly 4.3 million units of lethal substances, is a testament to the fact that our officers are staying several steps ahead of these merchants of death. To find such volumes hidden within residential estates like Park View and busy hubs like Okota shows the desperation of these cartels, but it also highlights the peerless intelligence capabilities of our team.”

The NDLEA boss reiterated that there is no safe haven for drug traffickers in Nigeria, adding that whether they hide their illicit goods in elite mansions or suburban warehouses, the Agency’s reach is long and its resolve is firm. “Let this be a clear signal to those who think they can profit from the destruction of our children’s futures: we will find you, we will dismantle your networks, and we will bring the full weight of the law upon you”, he warned.

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