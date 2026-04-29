NCCP: From hospital-based care to a whole-of-society cancer response

BY DENNIS OLISE

The launch of Nigeria’s National Cancer Control Plan (NCCP) is more than a policy update; it signals a fundamental shift in how the country confronts cancer.

For too long, cancer care in Nigeria has been largely hospital-based—often accessed only when the disease is already advanced, making treatment more difficult, more expensive, and less effective.

Unveiled on February 4, 2026 under the leadership of the Honourable Minister of State and facilitated by Dr Uchechukwu Nwokwu, National Coordinator, National Cancer Control Programme to mark World Cancer Day, the new NCCP 2026–2030 charts a different course: one that moves beyond hospitals to a whole-of-society response.

It is a timely intervention. Cancer remains a leading cause of death globally, with about 20 million new cases and over 10 million deaths recorded in 2025.

By 2050, annual cases could exceed 30 million, with countries like Nigeria bearing a disproportionate burden. Locally, late diagnosis, limited access to care, and high treatment costs continue to define the reality for many patients—most of whom present at stages III or IV, when survival chances are significantly reduced.

The NCCP confronts this reality with a comprehensive strategy built on seven pillars: prevention, diagnosis and treatment, survivorship and palliative care, digital innovation, advocacy and financing, research and surveillance, and coordination and partnerships.

Yet, what truly distinguishes the plan is its deliberate expansion beyond clinical care to address the social, economic, and behavioral factors that shape health outcomes.

As Prof. Folakemi Odedina, Chair of the NCCP Technical Working Group puts it: “Nigeria’s cancer response must move beyond hospitals into homes, communities, and systems that shape how people live, seek care, and survive.”

This vision is reflected in the plan’s integration of Social Determinants of Health—income, education, nutrition, transportation, and living conditions—recognizing that cancer outcomes are not determined by biology alone.

The shift is also evident in its call for broader participation. By engaging the diaspora and inviting public input through nationwide surveys, the NCCP moves away from a purely government-led model toward a shared national responsibility. This aligns with global best practices, where effective cancer control depends on collaboration across government, private sector, civil society, and communities.

Encouragingly, implementation has already begun. Preventive oncology clinics are being established in federal tertiary institutions, while nationwide free screening programmes now target major cancers, including breast, cervical, prostate, colorectal, and liver cancers.

New policies, such as the National Nuclear Medicine Policy, are strengthening diagnostic and treatment capacity, alongside efforts to introduce patient navigation systems that simplify the care journey.

Prevention remains central. With over 40% of cancer deaths linked to modifiable risk factors—smoking, alcohol, diet, obesity, and pollution—the NCCP emphasizes sustained public health action. Nigeria’s ambition to eliminate cervical cancer by 2030 underscores this focus, with clear targets: vaccinate 90% of eligible girls against HPV and screen 70% of women.

Technology is another critical enabler. The integration of artificial intelligence, precision oncology, and strengthened cancer registries promises better diagnosis, improved treatment planning, and data-driven decision-making.

Yet, the plan’s most transformative element may lie in its recognition that awareness and behavior change are as important as medical intervention. Cancer communication in Nigeria has long been inconsistent, urban-centered, and often disconnected from everyday realities.

The NCCP calls for a different approach—continuous, culturally relevant, and people-centered—leveraging storytelling, survivor voices, community structures, and the media to drive action.

This is where success will ultimately be decided. Policies and infrastructure alone are not enough. Without public understanding and engagement, impact will remain limited. Awareness must evolve from occasional campaigns to sustained national consciousness—clear, relatable, and compelling across Nigeria’s diverse communities.

Partnerships will be critical. The NCCP brings together government agencies, institutions like NICRAT, civil society groups, and global partners such as the World Health Organization. This coordinated approach is essential to mobilize resources, scale interventions, and ensure inclusivity.

Nigeria’s move from hospital-centered care to a whole-of-society cancer response is both bold and necessary. It reflects a deeper understanding that defeating cancer requires more than doctors and hospitals—it demands informed citizens, supportive communities, responsive systems, and sustained political will.

The task ahead is demanding. But for the first time in years, Nigeria has a clear roadmap—and a collective call to action—to ensure that cancer is detected early, treated effectively, and no longer viewed as a death sentence.

For a better society

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