Methodist church decries worsening insecurity, says FG reforms appear good on paper

JACOB OGODO, Abakaliki

The Methodist Church of Nigeria has decried the perilous insecurity, economic instability and societal unrest that have bedeviled the nation, noting that the present reforms of the Federal government appear good on paper.

It lamented that growth is not realistic in the lives of average Nigerians and urged all citizens to obtain their Permanent Voter’s Card and participate in the forthcoming general elections in 2027.

The Church made this known in a communique issued at the end of the 15th annual synod of the Diocese of Ngbo, Methodist church, Ndiulo Mgbo, Ngbo central circuit.

The Communique which was signed by the Bishop, Ngbo Diocese, Rt. Rec Ken Egbochue, Synod secretary, Very Rev B. I .Nsiegbunam and Ebonyi Archdiocesan Media Director, Evang. Dr Princess Chinelo Okoro, calling on parents to prioritize the moral and spiritual training of their children.

On the state of the Church, the Synod frowned at unmethodist practices where certificates for weddings and baptisms were treated as private property of ministers and declared that all such certificates and collections belong to the local church.

It condemned in strong terms the illegal practice of “churching” and directs that all thanksgiving offerings and other related funds belong to the Church and that all Church services shall not exceed two hours and must align with the Methodist order of service.

The communique commended the Governor of Ebonyi State, Rt. Hon. Francis Nwifuru for his unwavering support to the Diocese, especially the financial assistance towards the ultramodern Cathedral and for prioritizing peace and human capital development through his People’s Charter of Needs agenda.

It further lauded the ongoing infrastructural strides, including the construction of Umuogudu Oshia and Nigercem Road with work advancing to Abarigwe, and the two-kilometre road project in each community in Ngbo.

“Synod deliberated on the Prelate’s Address and affirmed that Nigeria faces perilous times of insecurity, economic instability, and societal unrest.”

While reforms appear good on paper, Synod noted that growth is not realistic in the lives of average Nigerians.

“Synod therefore urges all eligible members to obtain their Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) and participate in credible voting ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“Synod frowns at unmethodist practices where certificates for weddings and baptisms are treated as private property of ministers. Synod declares that all such certificates and collections belong to the local church.

“Synod also condemns the illegal practice of ‘churching’ and directs that all thanksgiving offerings and other related funds belong to the Church.”

According to the Communique, the highlight of the event was the re-election of Dr Peter Enoshi Onwe as Diocesan Lay President for a second tenure.

For a better society

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